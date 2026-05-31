Pamela Evette Dodges Third GOP Gubernatorial Debate

South Carolina lieutenant governor skipping out on final debate of the 2026 election cycle…

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by WILL FOLKS

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With the coveted Donald Trump endorsement she just received starting to draw skepticism and scrutiny, South Carolina lieutenant governor Pamela Evette is backing out of the final televised Republican debate prior to the June 9, 2026 primary election.

Evette was one of six GOP candidates committed to attend the S.C. Educational Television (SCETV) debate – scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT on Monday evening (June 1, 2026) in downtown Columbia, S.C.

That changed early Sunday afternoon when she announced her attendance at a get-out-the-vote rally in her hometown of Travelers Rest, S.C. at 6:00 p.m. EDT the same night.

“I look forward to being in my hometown of Travelers Rest — the community where I raised my family, grew my business, and put down roots,” Evette wrote on X.

Shortly after advertising her Travelers Rest, S.C. event, Evette’s campaign notified SCETV she would not be participating in Monday evening’s debate.

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Evette previously skipped SCGOP-sponsored debates in Newberry on April 1, 2026 and Spartanburg last Tuesday (May 26, 2026). She attended one SCGOP-sponsored debate, a widely panned performance in Charleston, S.C. in late April.

Scheduled to participate in the exchange are four-term attorney general Alan Wilson – who most polls show in the lead as this race approaches the homestretch – congressman Ralph Norman, congresswoman Nancy Mace, Lowcountry multimillionaire Rom Reddy and embattled state senator Josh Kimbrell.

Reddy, who joined Evette in skipping a previous SCGOP-sponsored debate, is also reportedly mulling whether to bail on Monday evening’s event.

This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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