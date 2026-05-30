Week in Review: Redistricting, Clemson, Murdaugh 2.0

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by WILL FOLKS

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South Carolina saw several seismic developments occur this week… and that’s not even counting the as-yet-unexplained sonic boom that rocked the Midlands region of the state on Thursday afternoon.

The most significant reverberations emanated from the Palmetto State House, where the Republican-controlled Senate made a shocking about-face and rejected U.S. president Donald Trump‘s proposed congressional maps. The Senate’s 180-degree turn came just two days after the chamber approved the White House’s preferred political boundaries – seemingly delivering the administration a critical victory in its bid to shore up a razor-thin majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.

In this episode, I explain what really happened in the redistricting fight… and its implications on upcoming partisan primary elections in South Carolina.

Research director Jenn Wood and I also dove into the latest news out of Clemson University, where the school’s unconstitutional governing board made a curious choice for its next president amid a major financial crisis.

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The big news, though, was the ongoing fallout from the S.C. supreme court’s historic reversal of accused killer Alex Murdaugh‘s double homicide convictions. As our audience is well aware, the last two editions of this show featured extended sit-down interviews with arguably the four most consequential figures in the current saga – lead prosecutors Alan Wilson and Creighton Waters and lead defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin.

This week, Jenn and I sort through those interviews – and talk about where the case currently stands.

Jenn also teased some of the finer points from her interview with Murdaugh attorney Phil Barber – as well as her conversation with author James Lasdun, who recently published a new book about the Murdaugh saga as well as widely read article in The New Yorker.

Count on FITSNews to continue leading the way in covering the Murdaugh case – as we have from the beginning.

Once again, a big ‘thank you’ to everyone who watches and subscribes to the show – as your support drives everything we do at FITSNews. The lights, the cameras, the accountability… all of it is a direct result of your views and your subscriptions. So, if you value the sort of independent, unapologetic coverage we’ve been providing – subscribe today!

And if you’re already a subscriber, grab some of our cool merch!

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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