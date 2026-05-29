Letter: The Rom Reddy I Know

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Dear Editor,

I want to respond to Kelly McCarty‘s editorial regarding Rom Reddy.

If Ms. McCarty’s question is, “Who is the real Rom Reddy?” I feel I am far more qualified to answer that question than she is because, unlike Ms. McCarty, I have actually spent time with Rom and know him personally.

I have known Rom for more than 20 years. He was my boss, my business partner, and, most importantly, he is one of my closest friends.

I know Rom as a devoted husband, father, entrepreneur, and proud American. Like many who came to this country seeking opportunity, he embraced the values that make America exceptional: hard work, personal responsibility, entrepreneurship, and a belief that anyone willing to work hard can build a better future for themselves and their family.

Rom did not spend a career climbing the political ladder. He built businesses, created jobs, and achieved success through determination, vision, and perseverance. He could have easily enjoyed the rewards of that success and remained on the sidelines. Instead, he chose to become involved because he believes South Carolina can do better and genuinely cares about the state’s future.

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What I find most disappointing about Ms. McCarty’s editorial is not that she disagrees with Rom’s positions. Reasonable people can disagree on policy. Rather, it is the willingness to question his motives and character without ever having taken the time to know him. Political campaigns should be about ideas, leadership, vision, and results — not personal attacks and assumptions about someone’s intentions.

The Rom Reddy I know is extraordinarily intelligent, possesses remarkable instincts, has the highest level of integrity, and is generous with both his time and resources. Throughout the years I have known him, I have watched him mentor employees, help friends, found/support charitable causes, and invest in people. He is passionate about making government more accountable to the people it serves. He is not afraid to challenge the status quo, and he is willing to ask difficult questions that many career politicians would rather avoid.

Voters are, of course, free to support whichever candidate they believe is best for South Carolina. But they should do so based on facts, records, ideas, and character — not caricatures or false political attacks.

So, who is the real Rom Reddy? He is a successful businessman who earned his success. He is a devoted husband and father who cares deeply about his family. He is a proud American who believes in the promise of this country. And he is someone who genuinely wants to make South Carolina better.

That is the Rom Reddy I know.

John Bogosian

Isle of Palms, S.C.

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FROM THE EDITOR…

John: Thank you for sharing this response with our audience!

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SOUND OFF…

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