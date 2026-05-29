Donald Trump Endorses Pamela Evette

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by WILL FOLKS

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Two weeks ago, our media outlet exclusively reported on rumors of a corrupt bargain between South Carolina governor Henry McMaster and the administration of president Donald Trump.

Derided by one critic as a “political drug deal,” McMaster’s office reportedly asked Trump to consider endorsing his lieutenant governor – Pamela Evette – in exchange for the governor recalling the S.C. General Assembly to take up Trump’s controversial proposed redrawing of the Palmetto State’s political maps.

McMaster called the special session – although he and Evette failed spectacularly in pushing Trump’s preferred political maps across the finish line. Earlier this week, the S.C. Senate voted against moving the new boundaries forward.

Whatever McMaster did, though, was apparently enough to warrant the bestowal of Trump’s imprimatur for his preferred successor.

In a shocking move, Trump announced his “complete and total endorsement” of Evette on Friday evening (May 29, 2026), calling her a “successful entrepreneur, businesswoman and civic leader, prior to becoming a distinguished lieutenant governor.”

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“Pam has proven she has the courage and wisdom to deliver strong results for the people of her wonderful state, and our nation,” Trump wrote. “As your next governor, Pam will fight hard to grow the economy, cut taxes and regulations, promote Made in the U.S.A., champion our amazing farmers and ranchers, keep our border SECURE, stop migrant crime, strengthen our military/veterans, safeguard our elections, and protect our always under siege Second Amendment.”

“I am deeply honored to receive President Trump’s complete and total endorsement for governor of South Carolina,” Evette wrote. “Thank you, Mr. President!”

In a move akin to putting his fingerprints on the alleged quid pro quo, Trump directly referenced a critical component of the rumored corrupt bargain – Evette’s selection of McMaster’s son, Henry D. McMaster Jr., as her 2026 running mate.

“A BIG added plus for Pam is that, I hear, Henry McMaster, Jr., the brilliant and very competent son of Henry and Peggy, will be running with her as the next lieutenant governor,” Trump wrote.

The proverbial quiet part out loud, if you will…

News of McMaster Jr.’s potential selection as lieutenant governor was also first reported by FITSNews back in January of this year. According to our sources, it was one of the conditions attached to the Trump endorsement.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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