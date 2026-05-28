Mystery ‘Boom’ Rattles South Carolina Midlands

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by WILL FOLKS

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Hundreds of thousands of South Carolinians heard – and felt – a massive boom and subsequent shock wave emanating from the Midlands region of the Palmetto State on Thursday afternoon (May 28, 2026).

The phenomenon took place shortly before 5:24 p.m. EDT, and was felt as a shock wave by multiple FITSNews employees at our headquarters – located approximately ten miles northwest of downtown Columbia, S.C.

As of 6:30 p.m. EDT, no official explanation has been provided by any entity as to the origin of the phenomenon.

Multiple state and local law enforcement agencies have confirmed to FITSNews that there was no “active scene,” while military officials at Fort Jackson were every bit as mystified as the public at large.

Officials with the S.C. Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) told us they were investigating the phenomenon.

Local meteorologist Chris Jackson posted the following video depicting the sound and subsequent shock wave…

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Got some video with sound of the boom from my friend Ryan Turiak’s camera on top his hanger at Hamilton-Owens Downtown Airport in Columbia.



Definitely not an earthquake. #sctweets pic.twitter.com/zZhMa3sf12 — ? Chris Jackson ? (@ChrisJacksonSC) May 28, 2026

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“Whatever that was had a pressure wave with it,” Jackson noted. “It hit me in the chest.”

Speculation initially centered around a possible earthquake, although the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) did not report any seismic activity in the area at the time of the blast.

Jackson also noted the nature of the “pressure wave” all but ruled out an earthquake.

“That shockwave that you felt was the pressure wave which is why I can say with 99% certainty this wasn’t an earthquake,” he wrote on X. “It felt like someone shoved me right in my chest an instant before the boom began.”

This is a developing situation… please check back for updates.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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