Jo Jorgensen: South Carolina Libertarian Eyes 2028 Presidential Bid

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by WILL FOLKS

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Clemson University professor and 2020 Libertarian presidential nominee Jo Jorgensen is considering another bid for the nation’s highest office.

The former technology entrepreneur – who received FITSNews‘ endorsement during her first presidential bid six years ago – announced on Thursday (May 28, 2026) that she was eyeing another White House campaign in 2028.

“We cannot sustain this course,” Jorgensen wrote. “We cannot borrow forever, print forever, regulate forever, and pretend there will be no reckoning. Our country needs a course correction rooted in liberty, discipline, and hard truths.”

According to Jorgensen, Americans know there is something “deeply wrong” with our country – most notably the fact that the dream that once defined our national identity has been rendered unattainable for most of its citizens.

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“They feel it every time they buy groceries, pay bills, fill up their gas tank, or sit down to a meal that costs far more than it should,” Jorgensen noted. “They see a government nearly $40 trillion in debt, a currency weakened by reckless policy, and leaders in both major parties who offer more control, more spending, and more excuses. Inflation may be discussed in abstract terms in Washington, but for working families it is painfully real. It is one of the cruelest taxes because it quietly eats away at the value of every paycheck, every savings account, and every hour of hard work.”

What does Jorgensen – who has a doctorate in industrial and organizational psychology – intend to do about it?

“Since the end of the 2020 campaign, the question of whether I should run again has weighed heavily on me,” she wrote. “It is not a decision I would ever make lightly. I have been deeply humbled by the many people who have reached out to me, spoken with me in person, commented on social media, and encouraged me to keep going. I want those people to know that I hear them, and I do not take their trust for granted.”

Jorgensen announced her intention to form an exploratory committee “to evaluate a possible campaign for the Libertarian Party’s 2028 presidential nomination.”

“This exploratory committee will allow me to listen more closely, travel, speak with supporters, assess the road ahead, and begin assembling the leadership and structure needed for what may come next,” she added.

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“I am not doing it because I want to rule over anyone,” Jorgensen noted. “I am doing it because the American people deserve another option. They deserve a voice that will speak plainly about freedom, responsibility, sound money, peace, and constitutional limits.”

According to Gallup, a record 45% of Americans identified as independents in 2025 – up from 43% the prior two years and up from 31% in 2004. Meanwhile, the percentage of Americans identifying as Republicans has dropped from 34% in 2004 to 27% today – while the percentage identifying as Democrats has also dropped from 34% to 27% over the same time period.

Despite these trends, the failed two-party system has somehow managed to maintain its stranglehold over American politics – with disastrous consequences.

Jorgensen was the Libertarian nominee in 2020, drawing 1.9 million votes (or 1.2% of all ballots cast). Prior to entering politics, she was a marketing representative for International Business Machines (IBM) – a job she left to start her own computer hardware and software company. She is currently a psychology professor at Clemson’s college of behavioral, social and health sciences.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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