FITSForum: Will the Real Rom Reddy Please Stand Up?

“Not only has he funded the swamp: he’s been attacking the Freedom Caucus who are trying to defeat the swamp!”

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by KELLY McCARTY

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Election Day is almost here and the one question on my mind is “who is the real Rom Reddy?”

Reddy, an immigrant from India, came virtually out of nowhere, started an organization purportedly focused on reforming state government after he sued the state over his illegal seawall. Reddy’s organization turned out to be nothing more than a front for his eventual run for governor, not an organization dedicated to helping average South Carolinians take back their power in Columbia.

Now, Reddy is attempting to derail the one true conservative in the race who is and has fought the political establishments in both D.C. and Columbia: Ralph Norman. I believe he was recruited by the establishment because they are terrified of the accountability and transparency a Norman administration would bring to Columbia.

Why is Reddy playing along? Because Rom Reddy funds the political ruling class in Columbia, attempting to hinder the conservative changes patriots like Ralph Norman and the South Carolina Freedom Caucus are trying to make. Not only has he funded the swamp: he’s been attacking the Freedom Caucus who are trying to defeat the swamp!

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Norman is a proven conservative who has received top-marks from just about every major conservative organization in DC. He has fought wasteful spending, stood up against special interests and the establishment, is a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, and is a successful businessman ready to be the CEO of the state.

I implore the voters of South Carolina – don’t fall for the snake oil Reddy is selling. He’s no different than the career politicians who have bankrupted this country and are currently harming our state.

As the old adages go, “actions speak louder than words,” and “money talks.” Rom Reddy’s shown you who he is: an establishment donor hell-bent on continuing to receive special privileges from the career politicians he funds.

On Election Day, vote for the true conservative businessman in the race, Congressman Ralph Norman, because the “real Rom Reddy” won’t bring a revolution; he will bring more of the same.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Kelly McCarty is a grassroots conservative activist in York County, South Carolina. A Fort Mill resident, she is married with two daughters and is dedicated to helping elect strong conservative candidates.

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