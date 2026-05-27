‘We’re Both Frauds’: Candidates Spar During – and After – Third S.C. Governor’s Debate

Republican rivals get testy during their final meeting before next month’s partisan primary election…

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by MARK POWELL

***

Congresswoman Nancy Mace perfectly encapsulated the third gubernatorial debate of the 2026 South Carolina Republican primary election, held on Tuesday evening (May 26, 2027) at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C.

“I’m sure ya’ll thought I was going to be the crazy one tonight!” she exclaimed.

Mace was spot on. The candidate who made a name for herself early on in this race as a verbal flame thrower was sweetness personified in the third and final debate before the June 9, 2026 Republican gubernatorial primary.

Her rivals? Not so much…

Four-term attorney general Alan Wilson, fifth district congressman Ralph Norman and Lowcountry multi-millionaire Rom Reddy blistered each other during the one-hour exchange. In fact, Reddy continued to harangue Norman after the debate was over – crashing the latter’s post-debate press conference.

“Talk to me, man, you talk to me!” Reddy yelled at Norman as he attempted to address reporters following the forum. “Stop calling me a fraud!”

“You are a fraud,” Norman fired back.

“You are a fraud, too,” Reddy replied. “We’re both frauds.”

***

***

It was that kind of night…

Lieutenant governor Pamela Evette, one of the race’s frontrunners, declined an invitation to this particular mêlée – opting instead to attend a get-out-the-vote rally in North Myrtle Beach on the first day of early voting. The SCGOP said the remaining candidate, state senator Josh Kimbrell, failed to meet the polling threshold required to participate.

Precious little substantive ground was covered during this third public exchange among the GOP contenders because, as much as they are clearly loathe to admit, there’s just not a whole lot of differentiation between them.

Different styles? Yes. Different approaches? Absolutely.

Different views? Not really…

***

On the subject of judicial reform, each candidate believes powerful lawyer-legislators electing the judges they try cases before is bad.

When it comes to education, each candidate believes the current system is deplorable; and it’s time for South Carolina to get serious about reforming it.

On the subject of roads and bridges, each candidate believes the Palmetto State’s infrastructure is beyond terrible; and has vowed to fix it.

On the subject of the state’s income tax, each wants to eliminate it.

Scout Motors? Each candidate has derided this crony capitalist misadventure to be a classic boondoggle.

On the issue of data centers, there was limited divergence – from Reddy proposing a total ban to Norman saying the state should stop incentivizing them to Wilson saying local communities should decide for themselves what economic development they would seek to welcome.

***

***

With no major policy issues separating them, the only thing left to argue about was personal animus. And that’s where this debate – unlike the two which preceded it – didn’t disappoint. In a state which cherishes its military legacy, South Carolinians got a look at how their would-be governors handle themselves under fire.

The first half hour was mostly spent playing nice. But midway through the exchange, Norman uncorked a broadside about about Wilson allegedly wasting “money on the Murdaugh trial,” a reference to the internationally watched double homicide trial of accused killer Alex Murdaugh.

Wilson’s office is having to retry the case after jury tampering by a court official resulted in the state supreme court reversing Murdaugh’s convictions.

“It’s not right,” Norman said, citing “all the money he’s costing taxpayers having to retry (the case).”

“Two people were brutally murdered,” Wilson shot back. “They deserve justice. And I’ll spend whatever it takes to deliver them justice.”

***

While some of my opponents want to use the Murdaugh case for political talking points, I’m focused on one thing: justice.



Two people were brutally murdered. Their family deserves justice, and I will do whatever it takes to see that through. pic.twitter.com/5YUy5tcYf2 — Alan Wilson (@AGAlanWilson) May 26, 2026

***

Reddy trained his fire on Norman – slamming him for being a “career politician” and for endorsing former S.C. governor Nikki Haley over president Donald Trump during the 2024 presidential race.

“You know, he says all of us are lying,” Reddy said. “So, let’s talk about him. He says he’s not a career politician. He’s been there for 20 years. Really? Where do you start? Thirty years (to be) a career politician? Give it up. He endorsed Nikki Haley (for president) over President Trump. Does anyone know that? Anyone remember that?”

Norman wasted little time in firing back at the diminutive Indian-Italian, accusing him of suing the state because he built a wall “without permits.”

“This is a guy that built a wall illegally on a lot, and now he’s suing the state that he wants to be governor of,” Norman said. “It doesn’t make sense. He’s lying. I don’t know where you’re from, but in South Carolina you get permits.”

***

Ralph Norman DESTROYS Rom Reddy:



You’re suing the state because the wall you built didn’t have permits—I don’t know where you’re from, but in South Carolina you get permits. You took money for a DOGE commission, when you were really just running for Governor.



You’re a FRAUD. pic.twitter.com/v2cVeqSvC4 — Ralph Norman Fan (@RalphNormanFan) May 27, 2026

***

“Government stepped onto my land and claimed it,” Reddy shot back. “So, if I pay taxes and I own it, I will defend it. That’s called property rights, Mr. Conservative… and I will defend the property rights of every citizen in South Carolina. He just said he won’t.”

Norman further accused Reddy of lying about his record as it pertained to supporting Trump’s signature second term legislation – the so-called ‘One Big Beautiful Bill‘ – and his alleged proximity to Silfab Solar, a controversial solar panel manufacturer located in his home county.

“He’s lying about the fact that I didn’t vote for (the One) Big Beautiful Bill – I did,” Norman said. “That’s an outright lie. And he said I own land where Silfab was. It’s a lie… he’s just not truthful.”

For her part, Mace played the role of peacemaker when it came her turn to talk.

“I feel like I’m in the middle of an oversight hearing,” she joked.

A nervous truce of sorts followed. But it didn’t last long. Even Mace took a swipe at Evette for being MIA.

“All of us had the courage to step into the arena tonight, the four of us — leaving one out that didn’t have the courage to be here this evening,” Mace said. “This is a job interview… (and) she didn’t have the courage to be here.”

***

One candidate did not have the courage to be here tonight.



Thank you to the candidates that stepped into the arena. pic.twitter.com/OUPVrWFDQl — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) May 26, 2026

***

Those who did show up continued to uncork haymakers at each other.

“I can’t tell if he just doesn’t remember, or he just makes up stuff,” Reddy said of Norman at one point.

Meanwhile, Norman blasted Reddy for disingenuously abandoning his DOGE SC movement in favor of a gubernatorial bid.

“You took money under the guise of having some big DOGE commission, but you were really running for governor,” Norman said. “You are a fraud.”

“What has he done in twenty years in office?” Reddy retorted. “Nothing.”

“I feel like they just took it outside,” Mace noted as her rivals continued to assail one another.

The primary election is still fourteen ( 14 ) days away, but early voting began with a bang in the Palmetto State this week. More than 55,000 South Carolinians cast ballots on Tuesday, according to the S.C. Election Commission (SCVotes), shattering the state’s daily record for early voting.

Remember, if no candidate receives a majority of the vote on the first ballot – which is extremely likely in such a crowded race – the top two vote-getters would advance to a head-to-head runoff election two weeks later (on June 23, 2026).

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Mark Powell (Provided)

J. Mark Powell is an award-winning former TV journalist, government communications veteran, and a political consultant. He is also an author and an avid Civil War enthusiast. Got a tip or a story idea for Mark? Email him at mark@fitsnews.com.

***

SOUND OFF…

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

