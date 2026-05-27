Clemson Taps Michigan State President as its Next Leader

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by WILL FOLKS

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Clemson University – a school beset by worsening financial woes – is reportedly tapping a woke liberal as its next president.

Sources familiar with the situation tell FITSNews the school is hiring Michigan State University (MSU) president Kevin Guskiewicz as its next leader, a move expected to be announced at its board meeting on Wednesday (May 27, 2026).

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UPDATE |

Clemson’s official announcment.

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Guskiewicz will replace James Clements, who resigned last December amid the school’s worsening fiscal situation. According to WILX TV-10 (East Lansing, Michigan), the move comes less than two weeks after MSU’s board voted to extend Guskiewicz’s contract through 2031 and raise his salary to $2 million annually.

MSU hired Guskiewicz in December 2023 from the University of North Carolina, where he served as chancellor from December 2019 to January 2024. He took over in East Lansing in March 2024.

This is a developing situation… please check back for updates.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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