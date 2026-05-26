Unsolved Carolinas: The Disappearance of Tyler Doyle

New allegations involving possible sonar evidence have reignited questions in the still-unsolved disappearance of South Carolina duck hunter…

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by ERIN PARROTT

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For more than three years, the disappearance of Tyler Doyle has lingered like a ghost along the South Carolina coast – haunting his family, fueling endless online speculation and evolving into one of the Palmetto State’s most intensely debated unsolved mysteries.

On January 26, 2023, the 22-year-old Loris, S.C. resident launched a 16-foot jon boat into dangerous winter waters near the Little River jetties for a duck hunting trip that would quickly spiral into tragedy.

According to investigators with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), Doyle dropped friend Christian Holden off along the north jetty before continuing alone toward the mouth of the Atlantic Ocean to scout ducks.

Sometime later, Doyle reportedly called Holden and said the boat was taking on water, but by the time emergency responders arrived, rough seas and brutal winter conditions had overtaken the area.

Search crews eventually located Doyle’s partially submerged boat, duck decoys, wallet and waders – but not Doyle himself. Despite extensive searches involving local agencies, volunteer recovery teams, sonar operators, aircraft and the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), his body has never been recovered.

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From the very beginning, the case became fertile ground for internet rumors and conspiracy theories.

Some speculated Doyle staged his disappearance. Others questioned the timeline surrounding the distress call, the handling of the search effort or relationships between individuals connected to the case.

Online discussions exploded with claims involving Doyle’s pending legal troubles prior to his disappearance, allegations of personal affairs and theories suggesting foul play. None of those allegations have ever been publicly substantiated by investigators.

In fact, SCDNR repeatedly stated the evidence pointed toward a boating and hunting accident – not a criminal act. The agency cited rough weather, dangerous water conditions and mechanical problems with the vessel as the primary contributing factors in Doyle’s disappearance.

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Tyler Doyle’s Jon Boat (SCDNR)

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Still, skepticism surrounding the investigation has never fully disappeared.

Now, new allegations circulating online are once again drawing attention to the case – particularly claims involving possible sonar evidence that may never have been properly documented by investigators.

According to statements previously made by Wisconsin-based nonprofit recovery group Wings of Hope, search teams identified a “target of interest” on sonar during one phase of the search operation shortly after Doyle vanished. Bradley Smith, the organization’s director, said the sonar data and SD card containing coordinates were turned over to investigators with SCDNR.

Smith later alleged the material was never formally entered into evidence.

Compounding the controversy are recent social media claims alleging another sonar image – purportedly showing Doyle beneath the water – may have surfaced years later and was allegedly shown privately before ever reaching law enforcement. Those allegations remain unverified.

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Sponsored by BAMBERG LEGAL, our Unsolved Carolinas series shines a spotlight on cases that have fallen off the front pages in the hopes of finding answers – and justice – for victims.

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The S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), which joined the investigation in late 2023 following mounting criticism from Doyle’s family and online followers, has not publicly confirmed the existence of any such image. SLED referred questions regarding the matter back to SCDNR, which remains the lead agency overseeing the case.

Meanwhile, Doyle’s family continues searching for answers.

In interviews marking the one-year anniversary of his disappearance, Doyle’s mother and brother described the emotional devastation left behind by the mystery – including the birth of Doyle’s daughter months after he vanished. His family has repeatedly pushed back against online rumors while continuing to call for transparency surrounding the investigation.

And while the internet continues dissecting theories surrounding that cold January afternoon off the Carolina coast, one fact remains unchanged:

Tyler Doyle has never been found.

For now, the waters surrounding the Little River jetties are still holding their secrets – leaving behind a grieving family, a divided public and yet another entry in FITSNews’ ongoing Unsolved Carolinas series.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2025 with a bachelor degree in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

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