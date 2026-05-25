The Constitutional Principles That Undid Alex Murdaugh’s Convictions

From the ‘Remmer presumption’ to Rule 606(b), here is what the justices concluded — and why it matters far beyond this one case.

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by JENN WOOD

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By now, most people know the headline: South Carolina’s supreme court unanimously – and emphatically – overturned the murder convictions of Alex Murdaugh.

What many people still do not understand, though, is why.

The ruling was not based on new DNA evidence. It was not because the justices concluded Murdaugh was innocent. And it was not because prosecutors failed to present evidence tying him to the savage killings of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and younger son – 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh – on the evening of June 7, 2021.

Instead, the case turned on something less intuitive — but constitutionally fundamental. In its blistering per curiam opinion, the court concluded the integrity of the jury process itself had been compromised.

To many outside the legal world, that may sound technical or procedural. But in the American justice system, the right to an impartial jury is not a side issue – it is the foundation of a criminal trial. And according to the state’s highest court, former Colleton County clerk of court Rebecca “Becky” Hill crossed a line that made it impossible for the justices to confidently say Murdaugh received the fair trial he is guaranteed under our Constitution.

The court’s decision carries enormous implications — not just for Murdaugh, but for how courts across South Carolina handle allegations of jury tampering, courtroom misconduct and outside influence going forward.

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THE CORE ISSUE

At the heart of Alex Murdaugh’s appeal of his double homicide convictions was the allegation that Hill improperly communicated with jurors during his six-week trial – held from January 23 through March 2, 2023 at the Colleton County courthouse in Walterboro, S.C.

Months after the trial concluded, jurors alleged Hill made comments that appeared to steer them toward a guilty verdict – warning them not to be “fooled” by Murdaugh’s testimony and encouraging them to closely watch his behavior on the witness stand.

Those accusations became especially explosive after Hill published a book and embarked on a media tour following the trial — creating what Murdaugh’s attorneys argued was a personal and financial motive to influence the proceedings.

For many people outside the legal system, one of the hardest concepts to understand is how courts can overturn convictions even when the evidence against a defendant appears overwhelming. But appellate courts are not designed to simply determine whether someone was “probably guilty.” Their role is to determine whether constitutional protections were followed.

The Sixth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guarantees criminal defendants the right to a fair trial before an impartial jury. That means jurors must decide a case based solely on evidence presented in court — not pressure, outside commentary or influence from court officials.

Importantly, the South Carolina Supreme Court was not asked to decide whether Hill successfully forced a guilty verdict. Instead, the legal question was narrower — and far more consequential.

Did her conduct create an improper outside influence on the jury?

And if so, did the state prove that influence was harmless?

The justices ultimately concluded Hill’s actions threatened the constitutional guarantee of a fair and impartial jury trial. And once that threshold was crossed, the legal burden shifted dramatically.

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Jean Toal (File)

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THE LEGAL DOCTRINE THAT CHANGED THE CASE

One of the most important — and least understood — aspects of the supreme court’s ruling involves a legal framework known as the Remmer presumption.

The doctrine comes from a landmark 1954 U.S. Supreme Court decision, Remmer v. United States.

That case involved a federal tax fraud prosecution in which someone allegedly approached a juror during the trial and suggested he could profit by delivering a favorable outcome for the defendant. Rather than immediately informing defense attorneys, the trial judge quietly asked the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to investigate the incident while the trial was still underway. The defendant was ultimately convicted without knowing the contact had occurred.

When the issue later surfaced, the U.S. supreme court concluded the handling of the situation posed a serious threat to the defendant’s constitutional right to an impartial jury.

The court recognized something fundamental about the jury system: outside influence on jurors is extraordinarily dangerous because courts can rarely measure its true impact after the fact.

Jurors may not even fully understand how subtle pressure, commentary or perceived authority influenced their thinking.

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(FITSTube)

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As a result, the supreme court established a powerful legal safeguard. In simple terms, the Remmer rule says this: when jurors are exposed to improper outside influence during a trial, courts must presume prejudice occurred unless the government proves otherwise. That is a major shift from the normal burden of proof. Usually, defendants must prove they were harmed by misconduct.

Under the Remmer framework, once improper influence is shown to be “more than innocuous,” the burden flips to the prosecution. The state must then prove the misconduct did not affect the verdict.

That burden-shifting framework was decisive in Murdaugh’s case. In its unanimous ruling, the supreme court concluded its erstwhile leader – former chief justice Jean Toal – applied the wrong legal standard during the original evidentiary hearing on the jury tampering allegations.

Toal had largely focused on whether jurors themselves claimed they were influenced — but the supreme court said that was legally insufficient under Remmer.

Why? Because jurors are often poor judges of whether subtle influence affected their decision-making.

The justices ultimately concluded Hill’s alleged comments and conduct were significant enough to trigger the Remmer presumption — meaning the burden shifted to prosecutors to prove the jury remained untainted.

And according to the court, the state failed to meet that burden…

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Alex Murdaugh (File)

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“THE APPEARANCE OF FAIRNESS”

The supreme court’s ruling also leaned heavily on longstanding legal principles holding that courts must guard not only against actual prejudice, but against conduct creating the appearance of unfairness.

In citing prior South Carolina precedent — including State v. Greene — the justices emphasized that public confidence in the judicial system depends on the belief that verdicts are reached by impartial jurors free from outside influence.

The Greene case itself involved concerns about whether outside conduct and improper courtroom interactions had compromised the integrity of the trial process. In that decision, the court stressed that the justice system must avoid not only actual bias, but situations that create reasonable doubt about the fairness and neutrality of judicial proceedings.

That principle reflects a broader reality underlying the American legal system: courts derive their legitimacy from public trust. If citizens begin to believe verdicts are influenced by courtroom officials, political pressure, personal interests or improper communications with jurors, confidence in the entire judicial process begins to erode.

That principle became especially important in the Murdaugh case because the alleged misconduct came not from a stranger, spectator or anonymous third party — but from the elected clerk of court overseeing the trial itself. According to the supreme court, that distinction mattered enormously.

Jurors naturally view court officials as authoritative figures connected to the judicial process. Comments from someone in that position can carry far greater weight than ordinary outside commentary.

The court ultimately concluded Hill’s conduct created precisely the kind of appearance of impropriety the judicial system cannot tolerate — particularly in a case drawing intense national scrutiny. In other words, the ruling was not simply about whether jurors changed their votes because of Hill’s comments – it was about whether the public can trust the verdict was reached fairly, independently and free from improper influence.

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Creighton Waters (File)

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RULE 606(B)

Another key legal concept cited by the court in its decision was Rule 606(b), a South Carolina court rule which governs what jurors are allowed to say after a verdict (or indictment).

This rule severely limits what jurors can discuss, preventing them from testifying about:

their mental processes,

internal deliberations,

emotional reactions,

how evidence influenced them

Courts imposed this rule to protect the secrecy and independence of jury deliberations. Otherwise, every controversial verdict could devolve into endless post-trial interrogations of jurors.

However, there is an important exception: jurors can testify about outside influence or improper external conduct, a distinction that mattered enormously in the Murdaugh appeal.

In their decision, justices concluded Toal improperly relied on jurors saying things like “we were not influenced,” or “the comments did not affect our verdict.”

Under Rule 606(b), the justices said those statements should not have carried substantial legal weight.

The issue was not whether jurors believed they remained impartial – the issue was whether improper outside influence occurred in the first place.

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LANGUAGE THAT MATTERS

Appellate courts are typically careful and restrained in their wording. This opinion was anything but…

The supreme court sharply criticized former Colleton County clerk of court Becky Hill, writing she had “betrayed her oath of office for money and fame” and “placed her fingers on the scales of justice.”

That language matters because appellate courts rarely use such pointed rhetoric unless they believe misconduct seriously undermined public confidence in the judicial process.

The wording also reflected the justices’ view that Hill’s conduct was not an isolated mistake or minor procedural lapse. According to the opinion, Hill occupied a uniquely sensitive position within the courtroom itself. As clerk of court, she was not merely an observer or administrative employee. Jurors interacted with her daily throughout one of the most high-profile murder trials in modern American history.

That institutional authority became central to the court’s analysis.

Jurors are naturally inclined to view court officials as trusted extensions of the judicial process. Even subtle comments from someone in that role can carry enormous influence — particularly during a lengthy, emotionally charged trial in which jurors are heavily dependent on court personnel.

The justices also appeared deeply troubled by the perception that Hill may have personally benefited from the trial’s outcome through media attention, public appearances and book sales following the verdict.

That combination — alleged improper juror communications coupled with apparent personal gain — appears to have fundamentally shaped the tone of the ruling. The court repeatedly framed Hill’s conduct not simply as inappropriate, but as corrosive to the legitimacy of the judicial system itself.

In many ways, the opinion reads less like a routine appellate ruling and more like a warning about the importance of preserving public trust in the integrity and neutrality of criminal trials.

The ruling effectively transformed Hill from a peripheral courthouse figure into the central reason one of the most notorious murder convictions in modern South Carolina history no longer exists.

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Tony Satterfield (File)

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THE FINANCIAL CRIMES

Although the reversal ultimately centered on jury tampering, the court also delivered another major ruling with potentially enormous implications for any future retrial – criticizing the sheer scope of financial crimes evidence introduced during the original murder trial.

Over the course of several days, prosecutors walked jurors through a sprawling web of alleged thefts, fraud schemes, missing client money, fake accounts, unpaid debts and financial deception tied to Alex Murdaugh.

Much of the state’s original theory of motive rested on the idea that Murdaugh was facing mounting financial pressure and feared his various fraud schemes were on the verge of collapse. Prosecutors argued the murders bought him time, distracted scrutiny and generated sympathy at a moment when his financial crimes were beginning to unravel publicly.

The court agreed that at least some financial evidence was relevant to establishing motive, but the justices concluded prosecutors went well beyond what was necessary to make that point. In one of the most consequential portions of the opinion, the court wrote the state went “far too long and far too deep” into Murdaugh’s financial misconduct.

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(FITSTube)

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That criticism matters because appellate courts typically give prosecutors broad discretion in presenting motive evidence — especially in circumstantial murder cases. The fact that the justices concluded the evidence became excessive signals significant concern about how much unrelated misconduct jurors were exposed to during the six-week trial.

For non-lawyers, the concern centers on something courts call “unfair prejudice.”

Under the rules of evidence, prosecutors generally cannot introduce large amounts of unrelated bad acts simply to convince jurors a defendant is a bad person who likely committed the charged crime.

Courts try to balance two competing concerns:

whether evidence legitimately helps explain the alleged motive or context of a crime,

versus whether the evidence risks inflaming jurors emotionally or encouraging conviction based on character rather than proof.

The court concluded portions of the financial crimes presentation crossed that line.

That does not mean financial evidence will disappear entirely from a retrial. Far from it. Prosecutors will almost certainly still attempt to show Murdaugh faced growing financial exposure and personal pressure in the weeks leading up to the murders. But the ruling gives the defense far stronger grounds to challenge the breadth and detail of that evidence before a second trial begins.

The practical effect of these guardrails could be substantial.

The original trial often resembled two cases unfolding simultaneously – a double murder prosecution and a sweeping financial crimes exposé. In a retrial, jurors may hear a far narrower and more tightly controlled version of Murdaugh’s alleged financial misconduct.

That could significantly alter the pacing, tone and strategic focus of the state’s presentation — potentially forcing prosecutors to rely more heavily on forensic evidence, witness testimony and the timeline surrounding the killings themselves.

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Colleton County Courthouse (File)

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WHAT HAPPENS NEXT…

Legally, the South Carolina supreme court’s decision does not mean Alex Murdaugh walks free. It simply means his murder convictions are vacated and the case is sent back — or remitted — to the lower court for further proceedings consistent with the high court’s ruling.

That remittitur process is a routine but important procedural step in appellate law. Under South Carolina appellate rules, the remittitur ordinarily is not issued until the 15-day window for filing a petition for rehearing expires. If prosecutors seek rehearing of the court’s decision, the remittitur would be delayed pending resolution of that request. Once the remittitur is formally issued, jurisdiction transfers back to the Colleton County trial court, where prosecutors and defense attorneys begin litigating what happens next.

South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson has already indicated prosecutors plan to pursue a new murder trial – in Colleton – with all options (including the death penalty) on the table. Meanwhile, defense attorneys will likely seek a change of venue as one of their pretrial motions.

Clearly, Murdaugh’s retrial will look significantly different from the original proceedings. The court’s opinion imposed major new guardrails on the prosecution — particularly regarding the scope of financial crimes evidence that can be introduced and the handling of jury-related issues moving forward.

The ruling also creates practical challenges. Defense attorneys will almost certainly file extensive pretrial motions seeking to narrow evidence, revisit procedural questions and potentially challenge aspects of the original investigation.

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(FITSTube)

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Questions surrounding jury selection could become even more complicated given the extraordinary publicity surrounding the case and the Supreme Court’s findings regarding former clerk of court Becky Hill.

But for many legal observers, the broader significance of the ruling extends far beyond one defendant or one murder trial. The decision strengthens protections against jury interference statewide and establishes clearer guidance for how South Carolina courts must handle allegations of outside influence on jurors in future cases.

It also sends a powerful message that courtroom officials — including elected clerks of court — are not immune from scrutiny when their conduct threatens judicial neutrality.

More fundamentally, the ruling reinforces a constitutional principle many people find uncomfortable but essential to the American legal system:

Constitutional rights apply equally to everyone.

Even deeply unpopular defendants.

Even defendants many people believe are guilty.

The justice system is designed not merely to secure convictions, but to ensure convictions are obtained fairly, impartially and in a manner the public can trust.

The South Carolina Supreme Court ultimately concluded that standard was not met in the Murdaugh trial. And because of that conclusion, one of the most closely watched murder convictions in modern American history no longer stands.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

As a private investigator turned journalist, Jenn Wood brings a unique skill set to FITSNews as its research director. Known for her meticulous sourcing and victim-centered approach, she helps shape the newsroom’s most complex investigative stories while producing the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts. Jenn lives in South Carolina with her family, where her work continues to spotlight truth, accountability, and justice.

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