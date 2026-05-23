Week in Review: Interview with Alan Wilson and Creighton Waters

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by WILL FOLKS

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Last week, our media outlet aired an extended interview with Alex Murdaugh’s lead attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin following the South Carolina supreme court’s unanimous – and emphatic – reversal of Murdaugh’s double homicide convictions.

This week, on yet another special edition of our Week in Review, it was the prosecutors’ turn to weigh in…

In their first joint interview since the supreme court’s ruling was handed down, S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson and statewide grand jury chief Creighton Waters sat down with me, offering an insightful – and often impassioned – defense of their office’s handling of the initial Murdaugh prosecution.

They also directly addressed the tampering of former Colleton County clerk of court Becky Hill – which the supreme court justices cited as their primary reason for overturning the verdicts entered against Murdaugh.

“This idea that after six weeks of trial, all those witnesses, all that evidence, judge Newman, the prosecution, law enforcement, the defense team – the idea that Becky makes a couple of untoward comments and some juror is like ‘I didn’t know what to do because Becky said something,’ it’s absurd,” Waters said. “It’s absolutely absurd.”

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Wilson, meanwhile, punched back at criticism of his recent decision to put the death penalty back on the table in this case (after his office declined to seek it ahead of Murdaugh’s 2023 trial).

“Obviously, in 2022, the death penalty wasn’t a functioning method at the time,” Wilson said, referring to the fact the Palmetto State hadn’t executed an inmate in more than a decade owning to various legal issues which have since been resolved.

“We would be remiss as lawyers – because we are back at square one – if we didn’t rethink all of these decisions,” Waters added.

During our conversation, I asked Wilson and Waters multiple pointed questions – including whether they believed evidence against Murdaugh was fabricated ahead of the first trial by the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and whether they were aware of an alleged conspiracy to remove a juror believed to be disposed toward acquitting Murdaugh.

Those questions – and others – yielded some pointed answers.

As our media outlet continues to drive the coverage of this saga, continued thanks to everyone who watches us and subscribes to us. Your support drives everything we do here at FITSNews. The (new and improved) lights, cameras, and accountability… all of it comes from your views and your subscriptions.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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