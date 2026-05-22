Palmetto Map Drama: Another Critical S.C. Senate Vote

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by WILL FOLKS

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If South Carolina plans on changing its congressional maps to please U.S. president Donald Trump – which its Republican supermajority appears intent on doing – there’s a critical procedural vote looming.

A vote the significance of which few have picked up on…

For those of you unfamiliar with the rules of the Palmetto State’s upper chamber, debate regarding the issue of redistricting – i.e. the redrawing of the state’s political boundaries – proceeds on a different timeline than other issues.

Per S.C. Senate Rule 15 (B), if three-fifths of senators present and voting agree to end debate on a redistricting bill – specific rules apply to how it the legislation is handled from that point forward.

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“Thereafter, no senator shall be entitled to speak in all, more than one (1) hour on the measure, pending before the Senate, or the unfinished business, the amendments thereto, and the motions affecting the same, and it shall be the duty of the presiding officer to keep the time of each Senator who speaks,” the rule noted.

“After no more than forty-six (46) hours of consideration of the measure, motion, or other matter on which cloture has been invoked, the Senate shall proceed, without further debate on any question, to vote on the final disposition thereof to the exclusion of all other matters,” the rule continued.

On its face, that would seem to indicate a tight timeline for disposing of the bill – one way or the other. But even the tightest timeline to approve these new districts runs up against early voting in South Carolina – which starts on Tuesday (May 26, 2026).

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During early voting, tens of thousands of South Carolinians will head to the polls to cast their ballots based on the current maps… creating a massive logistical (and legal) nightmare.

Fiscally liberal state senator Larry Grooms is proposing the Senate suspend this rule for the purposes of passing Trump’s redistricting plan, but here’s the rub… doing so requires a two-thirds majority (which the Senate failed to achieve the last time it had a key procedural vote on this issue).

If that vote fails, the potential for Democrat obstructionism soars… as more than 100 amendments have been introduced, each potentially requiring a series of votes to be disposed of.

“There is simply no way we get this done before early voting,” one senator told us. “Even if we can procedurally dispense with the amendments, the calendar simply doesn’t allow it at this point.

“Members and staff are scrambling back here to make sure we all understand the rules because this is unprecedented,” a source close to the debate added.

As previously reported, Trump is aggressively pushing GOP-controlled states to redraw their political maps ahead of the next decennial census – which is when states typically reconfigure their congressional borders based on the latest population data. His goal is to maximize Republican representation in the U.S. House of Representatives, which currently enjoys a razor-thin GOP majority.

Multiple states have responded to Trump’s call – but South Carolina dragged its feet. In fact, GOP leaders – including governor Henry McMaster – stonewalled him for months on this issue.

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UPDATE |

Grooms’ motion fails 15 –25.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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