Feds: Lowcountry Drug Ring Stretched From Charleston To Mexico

Sprawling federal case accuses alleged gang members and associates of moving large quantities of narcotics throughout the South Carolina Lowcountry…

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by JENN WOOD

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Federal prosecutors in South Carolina have unsealed sweeping new charges against fourteen ( 14 ) alleged members and associates of a Lowcountry drug trafficking network authorities say operated for years across the Charleston area with supply connections reaching into Atlanta and Mexico.

According to a superseding federal indictment (.pdf) filed in U.S. District Court in Charleston, the defendants are accused of participating in a conspiracy involving large-scale cocaine and methamphetamine distribution tied to gangs operating in North Charleston — including the Gangster Disciples and Fruit Town Piru, a Bloods-affiliated sect.

The charges are part of what officials in the office of U.S. attorney Bryan Stirling described as a “years-long drug trafficking investigation” led by a Homeland Security (HSI) Task Force initiative involving federal, state and local agencies.

To date, 26 people have been charged in connection with the broader conspiracy and eight defendants have already pleaded guilty, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

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Among those newly charged is 33-year-old Shawntez Gailliard of North Charleston — identified in court records by the alias “Tez.” Prosecutors allege Gailliard participated in a conspiracy involving more than five kilograms of cocaine and more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. He also faces separate distribution charges tied to alleged cocaine and meth sales in 2024.

The superseding indictment alleges the conspiracy dates back to at least 2017 and involved a layered distribution structure stretching from wholesale suppliers down to street-level dealers distributing cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine throughout Charleston County.

Federal authorities say investigators ultimately seized approximately 61 kilograms of cocaine, one kilogram of methamphetamine, 24 pounds of marijuana, 600 grams of fentanyl, 500 grams of heroin, thousands of narcotics pills and 12 firearms during the course of the investigation.

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U.S. attorney Bryan Stirling (Andy Fancher/FITSNews)

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In addition to Gailliard, the indictment names 13 defendants currently facing federal charges:

Harold Alvin Champaigne , 50, of North Charleston

, 50, of North Charleston Odilon Reynoso Albaran , 60, of Atlanta

, 60, of Atlanta Dominic Jaquan Mack , 45, of North Charleston

, 45, of North Charleston Brandon Derrick Brown , 31, of North Charleston

, 31, of North Charleston Anthony Lee Smalls , 50, of Ravenel

, 50, of Ravenel Travis Richardson , 28, of North Charleston

, 28, of North Charleston Anthony Lorenzo Joyner , 47, of North Charleston

, 47, of North Charleston Damein Rashane Waterman , 45, of Charleston

, 45, of Charleston Scott Alexander Bolger , 40, of Summerville

, 40, of Summerville Levi Levante Kajana Cohen IV , 31, of Charleston

, 31, of Charleston Scott Clayton Hollins , 56, of North Charleston

, 56, of North Charleston Christopher Obrian Millhouse , 40

, 40 Keno Rahmaund Sherman, 48, of Summerville

Most defendants are charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, while Hollins and Millhouse face additional methamphetamine-related allegations. Hollins is also charged with possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

The superseding indictment further alleges several defendants qualify for enhanced federal penalties based on prior felony drug or violent crime convictions. Prosecutors specifically cited prior convictions involving trafficking offenses, robbery, assault and other narcotics crimes.

If convicted, multiple defendants face mandatory minimum sentences ranging from 10 to 20 years — with several facing potential life sentences.

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A CASE BUILDING FOR OVER A YEAR

Court records (.pdf) show the broader federal case was originally filed under seal in May 2025 before gradually expanding over the past year.

The original indictment included several defendants who have since pleaded guilty or entered cooperation agreements, including Bernard Garland Gregory, Sharon T. Carter, Mary Nelly Ayala, Quentin Rambert, Jabari Cortez Lee, Marchevis Jefferson, Meri Elizabeth Sottile and Amanda Danielle Forth.

Federal docket entries show many defendants were arrested in coordinated operations conducted in May 2025 before appearing in Charleston federal court for arraignment proceedings. Several defendants remain detained pending trial.

The investigation was conducted by a lengthy coalition of agencies including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), U.S. Secret Service, the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), North Charleston Police Department (NCPD), Summerville Police Department (SPD) and multiple additional local agencies.

Assistant U.S. attorney Chris Lietzow is prosecuting the case.

As with all criminal indictments, the charges are merely allegations and all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

As a private investigator turned journalist, Jenn Wood brings a unique skill set to FITSNews as its research director. Known for her meticulous sourcing and victim-centered approach, she helps shape the newsroom’s most complex investigative stories while producing the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts. Jenn lives in South Carolina with her family, where her work continues to spotlight truth, accountability, and justice.

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