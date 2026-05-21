Crossroads 2026: Donald Trump Savages David Pascoe

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by WILL FOLKS

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U.S. president Donald Trump hasn’t endorsed a candidate in the race for South Carolina attorney general, but he made it clear this week which candidate he isn’t backing.

With just over two weeks left before Palmetto State voters head to the polls for partisan primary elections, Trump posted a scathing rebuke of S.C. first circuit solicitor David Pascoe – one of three candidates vying to replace Alan Wilson, who is running for governor.

In a brutal post on his Truth Social platform on Thursday evening (May 21, 2026), Trump blasted Pascoe as a “RINO candidate” and “lifelong Democrat” who previously endorsed Joe Biden for president.

“Pascoe is a total fraud and phony, and is no friend of our incredible Movement to, MAKE SOUTH CAROLINA, AND AMERICA, GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote.

Here is Trump’s full post…

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FITSNews reached out to Pascoe for comment but did not immediately receive a response. As soon as we receive one, we will update this story.

Trump’s broadside comes days after an anti-Pascoe political action committee launched a statewide advertising blitz targeting the Palmetto State prosecutor.

S.C. Integrity Watch‘s campaign features a devastating thirty-second advertisement juxtaposing recent video clips of Pascoe disavowing his prior support for Biden with previous clips of him endorsing the former president.

Here is that spot…

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Democrat David Pascoe knocked doors for Joe Biden.



Endorsed Joe Biden.



Is a lifelong Democrat.



Now he wants to fool Republicans into thinking he’s one of them.



Fake Republican. Biden Democrat. Wrong for South Carolina.#scpol #Elections2026 #scagsrace #SouthCarolina pic.twitter.com/Mc8KyeggYk — SC Integrity Watch (@SCIntegrityW) May 14, 2026

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Pascoe is one of three GOP candidates seeking the attorney general’s office in this spring’s partisan primary election. The others are S.C. senator Stephen Goldfinch and S.C. eighth circuit solicitor David Stumbo. Polling has shown the vast majority of likely Republican primary voters – nearly three-quarters of them, in fact – remain undecided in this race.

Will Trump’s “un-dorsement” – and the negative ad blitzkrieg by the political action committee – knock Pascoe out of the running?

We shall see…

Partisan primary elections are scheduled for Tuesday, June 9, 2026 – just eighteen ( 18 ) days away. In the event no candidate receives a majority of votes on the first ballot, the top two candidates would advance to a head-to-head runoff election two weeks later.

Keep it tuned to FITSNews as we continue to track developments in these races…

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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