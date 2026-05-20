FITSForum: South Carolina Agriculture Needs DOGE-Style Reform

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by CODY SIMPSON

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It was on the family farm in South Carolina that I grew up learning the values of hard work, responsibility, and faith. As a fifth-generation farmer, agriculture is not just something I talk about – it is part of who I am. Famers face pressures every season: long days, uncertainty, regulatory changes, political obstacles, rising costs, and interpersonal struggles.

That is why I believe South Carolina agriculture deserves a Department of Agriculture that works for farmers – not against them.

Today, agriculture remains South Carolina’s number-one industry, supporting families, rural communities, and small businesses across our state. But while our farmers have modernized and adapted to survive in an increasingly competitive economy, too much of government has been left behind.

The South Carolina Department of Agriculture still relies on outdated systems, paper-heavy processes, and layers of bureaucracy that slow down service and waste taxpayer dollars. Farmers often face unnecessary delays in licensing and permitting, duplicative inspections, and uneven support depending on where they live. At a time when family farms are getting squeezed by these pressures already discussed, government should be making life easier – not harder.

That is why I am proposing a bold DOGE-style efficiency reform for the South Carolina Department of Agriculture (SCDA).

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President Donald J. Trump – who has endorsed my campaign for Commissioner of Agriculture – showed the country that government does not have to accept waste, inefficiency, and bureaucracy as normal. Americans are tired of bloated systems that cost more every year while delivering less. Conservatives believe government should be accountable, transparent, and focused on results.

Those same principles should apply here in South Carolina.

My plan is simple: modernize the Department of Agriculture, eliminate waste, and refocus resources on serving farmers and rural communities.

These “pillars of reform” start with a full audit of contracts, grants, and departmental spending to identify wasteful programs and outdated agreements. Taxpayer dollars should be invested where they make the greatest difference – supporting farmers, strengthening food safety, expanding markets, and helping rural communities grow.

We also need a true modernization effort inside the agency. In 2026, South Carolina farmers should not still be buried under stacks of paperwork or waiting on outdated systems. Licensing, inspections, and permitting should be streamlined through modern digital tools that reduce delays and improve efficiency. Farmers deserve quicker responses, less red tape, and a government that respects their time.

I also believe we need a “field-first” approach that shifts resources away from bureaucracy and toward direct support in rural communities. That means strengthening local field offices, partnering more closely with Clemson Extension and agribusiness leaders, and making sure every farmer – regardless of zip code – has access to reliable support and services.

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Transparency is another critical part of reform. Taxpayers deserve to know where their money is going and whether programs are actually producing results. My plan would increase public reporting on spending, contracts, and performance metrics so government is accountable to the people it serves.

Most importantly, this reform is about protecting the future of family farms.

Too often, small and mid-sized farmers feel ignored while government grows larger and more disconnected from rural life. I know those frustrations because I have lived them. I know what it means to depend on weather, markets, equipment, and timing just to make it through another season. Farmers do not want handouts – they want government to get out of the way and do its job effectively.

South Carolina has an opportunity to lead the nation by becoming the first state to apply a comprehensive DOGE-style reform model directly to agriculture governance. We can show that conservative principle – accountability, efficiency, transparency, and innovation – can modernize government while strengthening the services farmers actually rely on.

This is not about politics. It is about stewardship.

Our farmers deserve a Department of Agriculture that works as hard as they do. One that is modern, efficient, transparent, and focused on results. One that puts farmers first.

That is the kind of leadership I will bring as South Carolina’s next Commissioner of Agriculture. I invite you to learn more about my Six Pillars of SCDA Reform at www.CodyForSC.com/SCDAreform.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Cody Simpson (Facebook)

Cody Simpson is a fifth generation South Carolina Farmer – endorsed by president Donald Trump and governor Henry McMaster – seeking the GOP nomination for commissioner of agriculture to protect our farms, our families, and our future.

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