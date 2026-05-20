Crossroads 2026: Pamela Evette Blasted in New ‘Lie Detector’ Ad

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by WILL FOLKS

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South Carolina lieutenant governor Pamela Evette is on the receiving end of withering criticism as the 2026 governor’s race in the Palmetto State enters its most pivotal phase.

With less than three weeks to go before the scheduled June 9, 2026 partisan primary elections, Evette is getting lit up by a new advertisement accusing her of being a “habitual liar.”

“In South Carolina, a lie is a betrayal,” the ad begins, depicting status quo governor Henry McMaster‘s hand-picked successor strapped to a polygraph machine. “But with Pamela Evette, it’s a habit.”

According to the spot, Evette “ran an ad claiming president Trump endorsed her.”

“He didn’t,” the narrator continued. “She got caught and pulled the ad.”

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The ad proceeded to slam Evette for promoting discredited diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs.

“Evette cashed in by selling DEI training – then lied about her business practices to look conservative,” the narrator noted.

Is that a valid criticism? Yes…

Last summer, our media outlet published an exhaustively researched article detailing Evette’s corporate history as South Carolina’s queen of DEI. The Upstate company Evette founded, Quality Business Solutions (QBS), has a long history of embracing woke propaganda – including DEI programs. Not only that, her company previously advertised its services as a way for employers to game the system when it comes to meeting arbitrary diversity spending goals.

According to the ad, Evette and her “dark money groups” are now lying about four-term S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson, another one of the frontrunners in the governor’s race.

“So much dishonesty from one politician,” the ad concluded. “Pamela Evette just broke the lie detector.”

Earlier this week, FITSNews exclusively reported that one dark money group supporting Evette – Patriots for South Carolina – was the focus of a complaint filed with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). According to that complaint, the group claimed to be a “qualified state or local political organization” exempt from disclosing its donors. As a qualified organization, it further stated that it would “file reports (in) South Carolina.”

It has not filed such reports, the complaint alleged.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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