FITSForum: The Price of Principle

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by THOMAS BEACH

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There’s an unwritten rule in the South Carolina State House, and most legislators learn it quickly: go along, get along, and get paid.

Not paid in cash, but paid in earmarks. Funded projects. Line items that let you go home and tell your constituents you “delivered.” The Speaker and House leadership have built a finely tuned system: vote how we tell you, don’t ask hard questions, and we’ll make sure your district gets a piece of the pie. Cause trouble — push back on bad legislation, demand real reform, bring pressure from the grassroots — and you’ll get nothing. Not a road project, not a facility grant, not a line of funding. Nothing.

Earmarks are the currency of corruption. I know this system well. I’ve lived it every session.

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My electoral opponent’s entire argument against me boils down to one claim: that I don’t bring home the bacon for S.C. House District 10. What he won’t tell you is why — because the people funding his campaign built the very system that makes it work that way. They don’t want fighters in the legislature. They want rubber stamps. And the easiest way to eliminate the fighters is to starve their districts, then blame them for being hungry.

It’s a clever trap. But voters deserve to know who set it.

Here’s what the Freedom Caucus has actually delivered for South Carolina, not in press releases, but in policy:

When House leadership pushed a tax bill that, in its original form, would have raised taxes on roughly 60% of South Carolinians, it was Freedom Caucus members who read the fine print, sounded the alarm, and forced it back to committee. The revised version still wasn’t perfect—it still raises taxes on about 20% of our people—but without our pressure, the middle class would have taken a far worse hit.

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This session, leadership pushed a roads bill that had serious structural problems. The Freedom Caucus applied the brakes. Public outcry started getting loud because we raised the alarm. The bill was reformed. South Carolina got a better outcome because a handful of legislators refused to wave it through.

Without the Freedom Caucus, South Carolina would not have passed a clean Constitutional Carry law. The establishment version was riddled with carve-outs and restrictions. We pushed for what the Constitution actually says.

Without the Freedom Caucus, this state would not have banned transgender surgeries and hormone therapies on minors. Leadership had no appetite for that fight. We did. The establishment was on the wrong side of every one of those battles. We won them anyway; not by bowing down to House leadership, but through principle, preparation, and the power of an informed, engaged citizenry.

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S.C. House Speaker Murrell Smith during a press conference about income tax reform legislation at the South Carolina statehouse in Columbia, S.C. on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (File)

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So yes, call us obstructionists. Call us grandstanders. We’ve heard it before, and we’ll hear it again—usually right before we stop a bad bill or reform bad legislation into something better.

The SC GOP creed states: “I will never trade my freedom for beneficence, nor my dignity for a handout.

I will never cower before any master, save my God.”

My district doesn’t want a legislator who trades his vote for a parking lot grant. What I hear every day from voters is that they want someone who will fight to make sure Columbia isn’t picking their pocket in the first place.

That’s the choice in this primary election. And I’m proud of which side I’m on.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Thomas Beach (Provided)

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Thomas Beach is a conservative State Representative for SC House District 10. He is a member of the SC Freedom Caucus, Army Ranger, a family man, and a born-again Christian.

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