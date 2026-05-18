Disgraced Former S.C. Judge Files Motions in Federal Court

Attorneys for former Lowcountry magistrate Skip Gosnell want public tip submissions, documents tied to plea deal…

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by ERIN PARROTT

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As federal prosecutors continue to pursue shockingly graphic child pornography and child exploitation charges against suspended South Carolina magistrate judge James B. “Skipper” Gosnell Jr., newly filed court documents reveal his defense team is now demanding access to public tip submissions and any plea agreement involving his alleged co-conspirator.

The filings – submitted this month in U.S. District Court in Charleston – offer the clearest indication yet that the high-profile federal case is rapidly moving toward trial.

As FITSNews previously reported, federal authorities accused Gosnell and his alleged accomplice – John Badger Thorpe – of participating in a disturbing child exploitation operation that investigators say involved the sexual abuse of minors, production of child sexual abuse material (i.e. “CSAM”) and the use of encrypted applications and electronic devices to facilitate these alleged crimes.

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The latest filing in the case is a supplemental discovery motion submitted by Gosnell’s attorney, Lionel Lofton, on May 11, 2026. It seeks to compel federal prosecutors to disclose any plea agreement involving Thorpe, along with “any public communications, tips or information” submitted to investigators regarding children allegedly left alone with (or held by) Gosnell.

The motion invoked multiple federal discovery rules along with Brady v. Maryland – the landmark U.S. Supreme Court precedent requiring prosecutors to turn over any potentially exculpatory evidence favorable to a defendant.

While the filing does not specify how many public tips investigators may have received, the request suggested the defense is probing the credibility and admissibility of information gathered during the course of the investigation – particularly any allegations generated through public outreach or tip lines.

The filing also appears aimed at determining whether Thorpe has entered into – or is negotiating – any form of cooperation agreement with federal prosecutors.

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Gosnell has previously pleaded not guilty to the federal charges against him.

In a separate scheduling order filed Friday (May 15, 2026), U.S. district court judge Richard Gergel formally laid out jury-selection procedures for the case – signaling preparations for trial are actively underway.

According to the order, prospective juror questionnaires will be provided to attorneys seven days prior to jury selection, while both sides must submit proposed “strikes for cause” and voir dire requests in advance of proceedings.

The emphasis on written juror questionnaires suggests the court anticipates extensive screening over potential bias and pretrial exposure – which is not surprising given the graphic allegations and statewide attention surrounding the case.

Judge Gergel also issued a standing order prohibiting attorneys, investigators or parties connected to the case from contacting jurors after any verdict without prior court approval.

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RELATED | SUSPENDED SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE INDICTED

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The order bars attempts to independently question jurors regarding deliberations, outside influences or voting decisions unless attorneys can first demonstrate “good cause” before the court.

The Gosnell prosecution has remained one of the most shocking federal criminal cases to emerge from South Carolina in recent years.

As this outlet previously reported, federal investigators alleged Gosnell abused his judicial authority and personal access to children while secretly engaging in criminal conduct that prosecutors described as deeply disturbing. Authorities also accused Thorpe of helping facilitate portions of the alleged activity.

The former magistrate was suspended shortly after the federal investigation became public.

Count on FITSNews to continue tracking developments in the Gosnell prosecution as the case moves closer toward trial.

THE FILINGS…

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2025 with a bachelor degree in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

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