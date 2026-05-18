Alex Murdaugh Sues Becky Hill in Federal Court

The federal civil rights lawsuit follows the South Carolina supreme court’s unanimous decision overturning Murdaugh’s murder convictions over Hill’s conduct with jurors.

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by JENN WOOD

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Disgraced former South Carolina attorney and accused murderer Alex Murdaugh has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against former Colleton County clerk of court Rebecca “Becky” Hill — accusing her of deliberately violating his constitutional right to a fair trial by improperly influencing jurors during his nationally watched double homicide trial in 2023.

The seventeen-page complaint, filed on Sunday (May 17, 2026) in U.S. District Court in Charleston, seeks compensatory and punitive damages under a federal civil rights statute — 42 U.S.C. § 1983 — which allows individuals to sue government officials accused of violating their constitutional rights while acting under color of state law.

The lawsuit (.pdf) comes on the heels of last week’s unanimous – and unambiguous – South Carolina supreme court ruling overturning Murdaugh’s murder convictions based on findings that Hill engaged in “shocking jury interference” during the six-week trial in Walterboro, S.C.

That decision vacated Murdaugh’s convictions for the June 7, 2021 murders of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and younger son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh – and the life sentences handed down against him by former circuit court judge Clifton Newman.

Now, Murdaugh’s attorneys are attempting to convert those findings into a federal civil case targeting Hill in her official capacity as an agent of the state.

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‘FINGERS ON THE SCALES OF JUSTICE’

The lawsuit leans heavily on the blistering language included in the Supreme Court’s bombshell May 13, 2026 opinion reversing the convictions.

“As the Supreme Court of South Carolina has now held, Ms. Hill ‘placed her fingers on the scales of justice,’” the complaint stated.

Murdaugh’s attorneys allege Hill — acting “under color of state law” as elected clerk of court — repeatedly inserted herself into jury deliberations and attempted to steer jurors toward a guilty verdict for her own personal financial gain.

According to the filing, Hill made repeated comments urging jurors not to be “fooled,” “confused,” or “thrown off” by Murdaugh’s defense – and encouraged them to scrutinize his body language while testifying.

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Alex Murdaugh sits with his attorneys before he takes the stand in his trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse on Thursday, February 23, 2023. (Joshua Boucher/Pool)

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The complaint directly quoted the supreme court’s conclusion that Hill “became a character witness on behalf of the State” and “essentially implored the jurors to find him guilty.” The filing further alleged Hill’s conduct was motivated by her desire to profit from publicity surrounding the case through book sales and media attention.

“She wanted to write a book about the most high-profile trial in South Carolina history so she could buy a lake house,” the complaint stated.

To support these claims, the lawsuit extensively recounted testimony presented during the January 2024 evidentiary hearing before former chief justice Jean Toal — the proceeding after which Murdaugh’s request for a new trial was initially rejected.

The complaint highlighted testimony from jurors who said Hill made comments regarding Murdaugh’s testimony and demeanor – including one juror who stated Hill’s remarks influenced her verdict.

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(FITSTube)

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The complaint referenced testimony from multiple jurors who said Hill made comments about Murdaugh’s testimony and demeanor, including one juror who testified Hill’s remarks influenced her verdict. It also highlighted testimony from Barnwell County clerk of court Rhonda McElveen, who stated Hill repeatedly remarked that a guilty verdict would help her sell more books.

According to the filing, even Toal concluded Hill was “not completely credible” and had allowed “the siren call of celebrity” to overcome her duty as clerk of court.

Although Toal denied the motion for a new trial at the time, the supreme court later reversed that decision – rejecting the former chief justice’s assertion that federal case law required Murdaugh’s attorneys to prove the jury tampering and improper outside influence impacted jurors.

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RELATED | DEBATE ON CHARGES REIGNITED

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DAMAGE CLAIMED…

Perhaps the most unusual aspect of the federal lawsuit was the damages claim itself. Murdaugh alleged in his complaint that Hill’s misconduct caused him to lose approximately $600,000 in funds he spent defending himself during the murder trial. According to the complaint, these funds came from a court-authorized withdrawal from his 401(k) retirement account — which his attorneys described as his “sole remaining asset.”

The lawsuit seeks compensatory damages, punitive damages, attorney’s fees and costs.

The filing marks the latest — and perhaps most extraordinary — development in the continuing fallout surrounding the Murdaugh jury tampering scandal, which intensified dramatically last week.

Hill already pleaded guilty in 2025 to misconduct in office, obstruction of justice and perjury charges unrelated to direct jury tampering allegations. But the supreme court’s opinion fundamentally reshaped the legal landscape surrounding her conduct by formally concluding she improperly influenced jurors and violated Murdaugh’s constitutional right to a fair trial.

Now, for the first time, Hill faces direct personal civil liability tied specifically to the collapse of the murder verdicts themselves.

Additional developments in the case are expected Monday afternoon.

Murdaugh attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin are scheduled to hold a 1:00 p.m. press conference at the Harpootlian Law Firm in Columbia to discuss the supreme court’s ruling and “new developments” in the case.

With a retrial looming, mounting scrutiny surrounding Hill and now a federal civil rights lawsuit targeting the former clerk personally, the legal and political fallout from South Carolina’s most infamous murder trial appears far from over.

This is a breaking news story based on the latest information available. Stay with FITSNews for updates …

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THE COMPLAINT…

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

As a private investigator turned journalist, Jenn Wood brings a unique skill set to FITSNews as its research director. Known for her meticulous sourcing and victim-centered approach, she helps shape the newsroom’s most complex investigative stories while producing the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts. Jenn lives in South Carolina with her family, where her work continues to spotlight truth, accountability, and justice.

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