Donald Trump’s Stumble Gives Democrats Campaign Gold

“I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation… not even a little bit.”

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by MARK POWELL

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Gaffes can be fatal in politics. A careless slip of the tongue, less-than-artful phrasing or just a bad choice of words can often turn into a mortal blow.

That’s especially true for the high-wire act that is presidential politics. In that arena, just as in the criminal justice system, anything you say can and will be used against you.

Remember Hillary Clinton’s cringeworthy outburst during a congressional hearing about the four Americans killed in the 2012 terrorist attacks in Benghazi, Libya?

“What difference, at this point, does it make?”

Her unsuccessful 2016 presidential campaign never overcame it.

Mitt Romney experienced the same sensation in 2012. His “binders full of women” line during that year’s second presidential debate caused massive headaches for his losing candidacy.

The problem stretches all the way back to 1976, when then-President Gerald Ford caused jaws to drop when he said while debating opponent Jimmy Carter, “there is no Soviet domination of Eastern Europe, and there never will be under a Ford administration.” Ford tried talking his way out of it afterward by lamely explaining he meant the spirit of Eastern Bloc people, not their political status. And he received an unpleasant reminder that in a heated campaign, the old adage “explaining = losing” is especially applicable.

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And so, Donald Trump’s turn came Tuesday as he talked to a rope line of reporters on the White House lawn. He was just moments away from boarding a helicopter and heading off to his high-profile summit meeting with China’s Xi Jinping in Beijing. The prolonged stalemate over the unpopular Iran war and its many associated issues dominated the questions.

Then, this exchange occurred:

Reporter: “When you’re negotiating with Iran, Mr. President, to what extent are Americans’ financial situations motivating you to make a deal?”

Trump: “Not even a little bit. The only thing that matters when I’m talking about Iran, they can’t have a nuclear weapon. I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation. I don’t think about anybody. I think about one thing: we cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon. That’s all. That’s the only thing.”

The president, famous for his love of gold (as evidenced by his golden-themed Oval Office), had just handed his rivals a 24k gold bar of political attacks.

Democrats have made affordability their No. 1 issue in the 2026 midterm elections, and Trump’s words played right into their hands. Not only that, they came at the absolute worst possible time for his administration.

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On the same day Trump made is gaffe, the federal government reported that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) had increased 3.8% over the past 12 months – its biggest uptick since May of 2023. The very next day, it was reported wholesale inflation spiked to 6% over the past year.

Democrats wasted little time in feeding Trump’s words right back to him.

Georgia U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock : “Yeah. We’ve noticed.”

: “Yeah. We’ve noticed.” Arizona U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego : “We can tell.”

: “We can tell.” Democratic National Committee: “(Trump) said the silent part out loud.”

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: “Has it ever been clearer that Donald Trump doesn’t care about you? As he said, not even a little bit.”

Complicating matters for Trump, he returned from China with little to show for having traveled halfway around the world. The White House is touting the ongoing working relationship between two powerful leaders and a few ancillary economic gains (such as the sale of 200 Boeing jets and a handful of agricultural agreements). But the big wins Trump had hoped to score – Chinese support for his policy on Iran, Taiwan, tariffs, technology and AI issues – remain out of reach.

“Trump may market himself as Mr. Art of the Deal,” the GOP strategist observed, “but he came home empty-handed on the big stuff.”

He also came home to lingering fallout from his gaffe, which could turn an already difficult midterm election cycle into a bloodbath for Republicans.

“Trump’s words are the gift that just keeps giving for Democrats,” a national GOP strategist privately bemoaned to us. “A steep, uphill climb for Republicans this November just turned into a painful climb up Mount Everest.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Mark Powell (Provided)

J. Mark Powell is an award-winning former TV journalist, government communications veteran, and a political consultant. He is also an author and an avid Civil War enthusiast. Got a tip or a story idea for Mark? Email him at mark@fitsnews.com.

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