South Carolina Treasurer Blasts Investigatory Referral

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by WILL FOLKS

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South Carolina state treasurer Curtis Loftis is pushing back against an investigatory referral made against him by an executive branch watchdog – while at the same time claiming the report containing the referral, prepared by the S.C. Office of Inspector General (SCOIG), cleared him of any wrongdoing.

According to an excerpt of the report shared with FITSNews prior to its release, the SCOIG “identified instances of program mismanagement and partial compliance with statutorily mandated reporting.”

“As such the SCOIG is required to make a report to the governor of South Carolina of these findings,” it noted. “Whether these instances rise to the level of misconduct is beyond the scope of the SCOIG’s purview, and analysis and requires a secondary level of review by the appropriate law enforcement or prosecuting authority.”

According to Loftis’ enemies, that’s a clear sign Loftis has engaged in criminal activity.

According to Loftis, its more of the same “witch hunt” that’s been targeting him for years.

“For more than three years, my office has faced repeated investigations, accusations, and political attacks — many of them fueled by headlines that suggested far more than the facts ever supported,” Loftis said. “Today’s Inspector General report confirms an important truth: there was no finding of fraud, theft, personal enrichment, or criminal misconduct by me or my office.”

Loftis stated the report uncovered “areas where processes can be improved, and we take those recommendations seriously — as we always do.”

This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

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THE REPORT…

(S.C. Treasurer)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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