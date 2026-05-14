Ready, Set, Vote! Your Guide to the (Evolving) South Carolina Ballot

A primer on absentee and early voting as we await clarity on the Palmetto State’s suddenly shifting congressional districts…

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by MARK POWELL

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We’re hearing a lot these days about South Carolina’s partisan primary elections – and with good reason. In addition to the ongoing drama tied to the proposed redrawing of the Palmetto State’s congressional districts, elections for the two most influential statewide offices – governor and attorney general – are also on tap.

For the first time since 2010, neither of those races features an incumbent seeking reelection. Status quo incumbent governor Henry McMaster is term-limited and cannot run again, while attorney general Alan Wilson is stepping down as the state’s top prosecutor to campaign for governor.

Not surprisingly, both races are extremely competitive – with multiple candidates having potential paths to victory.

Although partisan primary elections won’t be held until June 9, 2026, votes are already being cast via absentee ballot. According to the S.C. Election Commission (SCVotes), at last count 9,267 absentee ballots have already been sent for the June 9 primary – with thousands more expected to be mailed out in the coming two weeks.

Of those, 549 ballots have already been completed and returned.

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For those wanting to vote absentee, the clock is ticking. State law says absentee ballots must be returned eleven ( 11 ) days before Election Day… which is May 29, 2026 . In requesting, completing and returning absentee ballots this year, voters would be wise to consider the congressional district in which they reside – and know it could change in the coming days.

Under pressure from U.S. president Donald Trump, lawmakers are poised to draw new congressional maps within the next week – meaning votes cast based on the current boundaries may not count. That’s one of many logistical (and potentially legal) headaches confronting lawmakers keen on doing Trump’s bidding.

Next up? Early voting…

Starting on Tuesday, May 26, 2026 , and running through Friday, June 5, 2026 , early voting centers will be open in all forty-six (46) counties in South Carolina. Ballots can be cast Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EDT. Remember to bring a valid photo identification with you, because when voting in person you will be asked to show one of the following…

SC Driver’s License Includes standard license and REAL ID

SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card Includes standard ID card and REAL ID Includes SC Concealed Weapons Permit

SC Voter Registration Card with Photo

Federal Military ID Includes all Department of Defense Photo IDs and Veterans Affairs Benefits Card

US Passport Includes US Passport ID Card



For a sample ballot, click here. For information on where to vote in your county, click here.

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RELATED | HENRY McMASTER CALLING SPECIAL SESSION

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In some areas, curbside voting will also be available during the early voting window. Voters aged 65 and older or those with physical disabilities are eligible to cast their ballots from the convenience of their cars. Again, check with your local voting office about availability in your area.

Those concerned about lengthy waits and long, wrap-around-the-building lines may not have reason to fret – at least if recent history is any guide. While those horrifically long and agonizing queues are common in presidential primaries and general elections, Palmetto State citizens have had a more relaxed view of fulfilling their civic duty in recent years when it comes to primary elections.

In the last statewide primary in 2022, only 17.05% of registered voters cast their ballots. In 2018, it was 20.43% . Those were those landslides compared to 2014’s primary, when an anemic 15.97% participated.

The high-water mark for primary participation was 2010, when controversy swirling around Nikki Haley’s candidacy drove turnout to a whopping 24.11% – proving yet again that scandal always sells.

But I’ll leave any further discussion of that race (and that scandal) to our founding editor…

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Mark Powell (Provided)

J. Mark Powell is an award-winning former TV journalist, government communications veteran, and a political consultant. He is also an author and an avid Civil War enthusiast. Got a tip or a story idea for Mark? Email him at mark@fitsnews.com.

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