Expanding CSAM Probe: Lowcountry Official Hit with 23-Count Federal Indictment

Prosecutors allege Hanahan councilman Kevin Hedgpeth exploited at least 19 minors across multiple states over a period spanning nearly five years…

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by ERIN PARROTT

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Federal prosecutors have formally expanded their case against former Hanahan, South Carolina councilman and mayor pro tempore Kevin Hedgpeth – unveiling a sweeping 23-count federal indictment (.pdf) alleging the Lowcountry official used social media platforms, encrypted messaging apps and peer-to-peer payment services to sexually exploit at least nineteen underage victims over nearly five years.

The indictment – returned by a federal grand jury in Charleston on Wednesday (May 13, 2026) – dramatically broadens the allegations first outlined in April when Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) descended on Hedgpeth’s Hanahan home and arrested him on initial child pornography-related charges.

News of that raid – and the graphic nature of the investigation – was first reported by FITSNews.

At the time, federal authorities alleged Hedgpeth used apps including Snapchat, Instagram and CashApp to solicit sexually explicit material from minors – often paying them for images and videos. Investigators also alleged he posed as a minor online to gain children’s trust before persuading or coercing them into producing child sex abuse material (CSAM).

The newly unsealed indictment provides the clearest picture yet of what prosecutors believe was an extensive and ongoing exploitation scheme.

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According to the filing, Hedgpeth – who served as an elected official in Hanahan while the alleged conduct occurred – used internet platforms including Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, Telegram, X, Omegle, Skype, Dropbox and multiple peer-to-peer payment services to target and communicate with minors between at least December 2021 and April 2026.

Federal prosecutors in the office of U.S. attorney Bryan Stirling allege he “persuaded and convinced minors to engage in illegal sex acts,” including sex trafficking, the production of child pornography and the distribution of explicit material involving other minors – including, in some instances, their own family members.

The indictment further alleged Hedgpeth stored the files in password-protected folders on his phone labeled with the actual names of child victims – and distributed child pornography to minors “without consent, including to other minors,” in order to entice additional material from victims.

The indictment charges Hedgpeth with sex trafficking of a minor, coercion and enticement of minors, production and attempted production of child sexual abuse material, receipt and distribution of child sexual abuse material and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Prosecutors allege the conduct involved thirteen female minors and six male minors ranging in age from 12 to 17 years old.

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RELATED | FEDS DETAIL GRAPHIC ALLEGATIONS

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Among the most serious allegations is a federal sex trafficking charge involving a 14-year-old female victim. According to the filing, Hedgpeth allegedly recruited, enticed and maintained the child for commercial sex acts between February 2025 and April 2026 while knowingly disregarding the victim’s age.

Prosecutors also allege Hedgpeth used payment services including CashApp, PayPal, Venmo and Apple Pay to facilitate payments to minors in exchange for sexually explicit material. Earlier court filings alleged he paid at least 47 accounts associated with minors or suspected child exploitation content sellers, including some tied to children in the Charleston area.

According to federal authorities, HSI, the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) all assisted in uncovering the alleged scheme. Investigators claim Hedgpeth used internet-connected devices, cloud storage services and encrypted messaging applications to store, organize and distribute explicit material involving minors over several years.

If convicted on the most serious charges, Hedgpeth could face multiple mandatory minimum prison sentences and potentially spend the rest of his life behind bars. Federal prosecutors are also seeking forfeiture of assets, electronic devices and proceeds allegedly connected to the offenses outlined in the indictment.

As with all criminal cases, the charges contained in the indictment are merely allegations – and Hedgpeth is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Count on FITSNews for continued coverage as the high-profile federal prosecution moves forward in U.S. District Court.

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THE INDICTMENT…

(U.S. District Court)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2025 with a bachelor degree in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

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