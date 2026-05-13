S.C. Supreme Court Strikes Down Alex Murdaugh’s Murder Convictions

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by JENN WOOD

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More than three years after a Colleton County jury convicted prominent Palmetto State attorney Alex Murdaugh of murdering his wife and son on a late spring evening in June 2021, South Carolina’s supreme court has struck down those history-making guilty verdicts — reversing Murdaugh’s convictions, vacating his life sentences and remanding his case back to circuit court.

In a widely anticipated decision issued on Wednesday morning (May 13, 2026), the five-member court unanimously overturned the outcome of South Carolina’s ‘Trial of the Century’ – holding that multiple errors necessitated the reversal of Murdaugh’s convictions for the June 7, 2021 slayings of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and younger son, Paul Murdaugh.

Most notably, justices concluded Murdaugh’s right to a fair trial – enshrined in the Sixth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution – was “egregiously” violated when former Colleton County clerk of court Rebecca “Becky” Hill made comments to jurors about his testimony during the internationally watched proceedings in Walterboro, S.C.

Hill’s “shocking jury interference” created a presumption of prejudice against Murdaugh – one “the state was unable to rebut.”

According to the justices, Hill “placed her fingers on the scales of justice, thereby denying Murdaugh his right to a fair trial by an impartial jury.”

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Former Colleton County clerk of court Becky Hill testifies in an evidentiary hearing in Columbia, S.C. (File)

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“Our justice system provides — indeed demands — that every person is entitled to a fair trial, which includes an impartial jury untainted by external forces bent on influencing the jury toward a biased verdict,” the justices wrote. “We have no choice but to reverse the denial of Murdaugh’s motion for a new trial due to Hill’s improper external influences on the jury and remand for a new trial.”

While the court focused on Hill’s conduct, it also addressed assertions from Murdaugh’s attorneys – Dick Harpootlian, Jim Griffin, Phillip Barber and Maggie Fox – that trial judge Clifton Newman allowed prosecutors far too much latitude in admitting evidence of Murdaugh’s financial crimes.

Specifically, the justices noted “considerable unfair prejudice” in Newman allowing prosecutors – led by state grand jury chief Creighton Waters – to “go as far and as deep into detail” as they did in allowing this evidence, which the state contended was central to Murdaugh’s alleged motive for murder.

“By our calculation, the state spent a total of 12.5 hours of actual testimony before the jury over ten days of trial to introduce evidence related to Murdaugh’s financial crimes,” the justices noted. “We are convinced the state could have effectively presented evidence to support its motive theory in a fraction of that time.”

While the court’s ruling vacated the murder convictions entered against Murdaugh – and the life sentences handed down for those crimes – Murdaugh remains incarcerated within the S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDC) system, having previously pled guilty to numerous financial crimes at the state and federal level.

Those sentences could be revisited at a later date, however, depending on the disposition of the murder charges.

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Contrary to popular perception, the court’s ruling does not automatically grant Murdaugh a new trial. The decision on whether to try him a second time lies solely with the state. As FITSNews exclusively reported last week, current attorney general Alan Wilson – and each of the four candidates vying to replace him when his term ends in January – are all on the record saying they would retry Murdaugh.

There is no deadline for that decision to be formally made, however – nor is there any indication at the moment of which judge would preside over a second trial (or where such a trial would be located).

Murdaugh, 57, is the scion of one of the Palmetto State’s most influential political and legal dynasties – a family which ruled the S.C. fourteenth judicial circuit like a fiefdom for more than a century prior to its unraveling. An assistant solicitor in the circuit, his father, grandfather and great-grandfather were all elected solicitors.

Murdaugh was also a powerful plaintiffs’ attorney at the Peters Murdaugh Parker Eltzroth and Detrick (PMPED) law firm in Hampton, S.C., which has since rebranded in the aftermath of his downfall.

As prior to the first trial, Murdaugh is once again presumed innocent as it relates to those allegations. Not only that, he likely has a cause of civil action against Hill for her conduct. Meanwhile, the carefully scripted narrative that Hill – who pleaded guilty to perjury and misconduct in office back in December – never tampered with Murdaugh’s jury has been officially shredded.

Stay tuned for a much deeper dive into the court’s ruling… which you can read for yourself below.

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THE RULING…

(S.C. Supreme Court)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

As a private investigator turned journalist, Jenn Wood brings a unique skill set to FITSNews as its research director. Known for her meticulous sourcing and victim-centered approach, she helps shape the newsroom’s most complex investigative stories while producing the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts. Jenn lives in South Carolina with her family, where her work continues to spotlight truth, accountability, and justice.

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