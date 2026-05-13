Letter: S.C. Gubernatorial Candidate Responds to ‘Mudslinging’

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Dear Editor,

Today Representative Joe White posted out of context personal attacks on me. While I do not generally participate in this type of mudslinging online, I will simply put this in context. Let’s see if he has the decency, along with the pay to play FITSNews, to publish this as apparently Joe has been erasing any posts that contradict his false narrative.

First, Joe acts like he knows me. He does not. He visited my office three times and that has been my only contact with him. His Newberry friend he references was sold to me by Joe as “the richest guy“ in Newberry. During the meeting his rich friend implied he could contribute serious money to DOGE SC as long as I aligned with the Freedom Caucus agenda.

I tell these type of people the same thing – I CANNOT BE BOUGHT. For some reason it gets these folks mad.

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Second, the conversation he refers to is the one where I was trying to get the Freedom Caucus to stop the division and at least caucus with the main caucus. Joe was correct about him being hung up about a rule that was put in place due to their child predator leader RJ May. Joe got very angry and was screaming at Wes Donehue when Wes pointed out that a lot of these rules went in post RJ. I did raise my voice which I rarely do because Joe was irate. I had the decency to apologize. To this day he has not apologized for screaming on the phone, accusing Wes of lying and appearing to defend the behavior of RJ the child predator.

Finally, Joe tried multiple times to get me to meet with his Freedom Caucus guy Ralph Norman to support him for governor. I declined because I did not believe someone who has been in politics for 20 years is the right person to lead this state. It did not sit well with Joe. This is the progressive deterioration he refers to. He means I did not agree with him.

Like sheep, every one of the Freedom caucus endorsed Norman within 24 hours of his announcement. Now he writes hit pieces for Norman as to why he cannot support others. At least be honest Joe that your loyalties have been with Norman from day one and you never ever would break from your caucus.

Sincerely,

Rom Reddy

Isle of Palms, S.C.

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FROM THE EDITOR…

Rom, your perspectives are always welcome on our “pay to play” media outlet.

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