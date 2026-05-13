Greenville County Man Charged With Kidnapping, Human Trafficking

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by ERIN PARROTT

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An Upstate man is facing multiple felony charges following a South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) investigation into allegations of kidnapping and human trafficking.

According to a release from the statewide agency, 20-year-old Kobe Maleek Bailey of Taylors, S.C. was charged on Friday (May 8, 2026) with kidnapping, trafficking in persons and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The charges stem from actions investigators say occurred between March 29, 2026 and April 1, 2026 in Greenville County. Arrest warrants claim Bailey “knowingly” kidnapped the victim by unlawfully seizing them “under threat of physical bodily injury” during the incident.

According to the trafficking warrant, authorities further alleged Bailey recruited, enticed, solicited, isolated, harbored, transported or obtained the victim “for the purpose of sex trafficking” and financially benefited from participation in the venture.

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Investigators also accused Bailey of possessing a weapon during the commission of the alleged violent crime.

SLED said Bailey was served with warrants for his arrest while already being held at the Greenville County detention center on unrelated charges, where he remains detained.

The investigation into Bailey was conducted with assistance from the Greenville Police Department (GPD) and will be prosecuted by South Carolina’s 13th circuit solicitor’s office.

Under South Carolina law, trafficking in persons is considered one of the state’s most serious criminal offenses and can carry significant prison time upon conviction depending on the circumstances of the case.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Bailey is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Count on FITSNews for updates as this case moves through the South Carolina court system.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2025 with a bachelor degree in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

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