Lexington Teen Accused of Staging His Own Kidnapping

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by ERIN PARROTT

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A reported kidnapping that sparked an urgent, multi-agency search across the Midlands region of South Carolina took a stunning turn earlier this month – with investigators alleging the victim orchestrated the crime himself.

According to the Lexington Police Department (LPD), 17-year-old Sema’j Corvin Gardner is facing a slate of serious felony charges after detectives determined he conspired with armed suspects to stage his own abduction during a violent home invasion on the evening of May 3, 2026.

Police say the incident unfolded at a residence on the 900 block of Hendrix Street, where two armed suspects forced their way inside the home. During the burglary, the suspects allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill multiple occupants – ranging in age from 12 to 61 years old.

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Gardner was taken from the home during the incident, prompting an extensive search effort involving local authorities – the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

As the investigation progressed, detectives say evidence emerged indicating Gardner had coordinated the incident with the suspects prior to the home invasion.

Gardner was located by law enforcement the following evening and taken into custody – where authorities confirmed he is being charged as an adult and is currently being held at the Lexington County detention center without bond following a hearing in Lexington County bond court.

He faces six counts of kidnapping, six counts of first-degree assault and battery, conspiracy, pointing and presenting a firearm, and first-degree burglary.

A 16-year-old juvenile male – who has also been arrested in connection with the case – is facing similar charges, including kidnapping, assault and battery, conspiracy, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, pointing and presenting a weapon, and first-degree burglary – and is currently being held by the South Carolina department of juvenile justice (SCDJJ) pending a bond hearing in family court.

Authorities say at least one additional suspect remains outstanding and investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Corporal Kenneth Heath at 803-358-1557 or email kheath@lexsc.gov.

As the investigation remains active and ongoing, stay tuned to FITSNews for continued coverage as more details emerge.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2025 with a bachelor degree in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

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