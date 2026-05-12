Greenwood S.C. Police Officer Killed In High-Speed Crash

K-9 officer, Army veteran, father of a two-year-old daughter identified as first Greenwood officer killed in the line of duty since 1956…

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by ERIN PARROTT

***

The South Carolina law enforcement community is mourning the loss of one of its own after a Greenwood police officer was killed Monday afternoon (May 11, 2026) during a crash tied to a high-speed pursuit involving a group of teenage suspects.

According to the Greenwood Police Department (GPD), officer Don “DJ” Keller, 31, died in the line of duty on Monday after his patrol vehicle was struck head-on by a fleeing driver during an attempted traffic stop.

The fatal collision occurred shortly before 5:00 p.m. EDT after officers attempted to stop a blue Jeep reportedly linked to “several prior shooting-related incidents,” per Greenwood police chief TJ Chaudoin. When officers attempted the stop, the driver allegedly fled “at a high rate of speed.”

During the pursuit, the Jeep crossed into oncoming traffic on East Cambridge Avenue and collided head-on with Keller’s patrol vehicle as he was responding to assist fellow officers.

Keller was pronounced dead at the scene.

***

“This is an extremely difficult day for our department and our community,” Chaudoin said during a press conference. “That officer did nothing wrong. He was just serving our community.”

Authorities said the Jeep was being driven by a 15-year-old male. Two passengers – ages 17 and 18 – were also inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. All three were transported to medical facilities following the collision.

According to subsequent reporting, one of the passengers was later released from the hospital and transported to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (SCDJJ), while the driver and second passenger remained hospitalized as of Tuesday afternoon.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is leading the crash investigation.

Keller joined GPD in March 2023 and became a K-9 officer in 2025, serving alongside his K-9 partner, Vice – who was reportedly inside the patrol vehicle during the collision but was not injured.

Before entering law enforcement, Keller served in the United States Army from 2016 through 2020 and remained an active member of the South Carolina National Guard. He is survived by his wife and their two-year-old daughter. According to Greenwood officials, Keller is the first Greenwood police officer killed in the line of duty since 1956.

***

Officers respond to the fatal crash involving a Greenwood, S.C. K-9 officer on Monday, May 11, 2026 (Leticia Nicole/Facebook)

***

In the hours following the tragedy, condolences poured in from across South Carolina.

Governor Henry McMaster announced flags at the State House would be lowered to half-staff on the day of Keller’s funeral, calling his death a “tragic loss” for the Palmetto State.

U.S. senator Lindsey Graham described himself as “heartbroken” over Keller’s death, while senator Tim Scott, attorney general Alan Wilson and congresswoman Nancy Mace also publicly offered condolences and prayers for Keller’s family and fellow officers.

Meanwhile, community members gathered near the crash scene Tuesday (May 12, 2026) as residents grappled with yet another violent incident involving fleeing suspects and gun-related investigations.

“This is every day, either police chase or somebody’s been shooting,” one nearby resident told reporters. “But right now life has been taken – not just any life, a police officer’s life. It’s got to stop.”

While authorities have not yet announced what charges the surviving suspects could face, count on FITSNews for updates as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2025 with a bachelor degree in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

