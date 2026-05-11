Major Drug Bust Rocks Colleton County

Month-long narcotics investigation in Walterboro yields two arrests, pounds of cocaine and marijuana seized and more than $54,000 in cash recovered…

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by ERIN PARROTT

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A month-long narcotics investigation in Colleton County, South Carolina culminated last week with the seizure of large quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms and tens of thousands of dollars in cash, according to local authorities.

Detectives with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and the Walterboro Police Department (WPD) executed a search warrant on Wednesday (May 6, 2026) at a residence near the 500 block of Carn Street in the Walterboro area – following what investigators described as an ongoing investigation into the unlawful sale of illegal narcotics.

According to CCSO, during the raid detectives seized approximately 4.31 pounds of cocaine, 83.5 grams of crack cocaine, 912 pressed methamphetamine tablets, 4.68 pounds of marijuana, five marijuana plants, two firearms, a 2012 Lexus LS sedan and $54,665 in U.S. currency.

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In connection with the investigation, authorities arrested 47-year-old Herbert Tremayen Bellinger and 44-year-old Ashley Tiffany Bellinger – both of whom face multiple charges as a result.

Herbert Bellinger was charged with:

Two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime

Three counts of trafficking cocaine within proximity of a school

Trafficking in cocaine base

Trafficking in methamphetamine

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana

No driver’s license in possession

Ashley Tiffany Bellinger was charged with:

Possession of a weapon during a violent crime

Three counts of trafficking cocaine within proximity of a school

Trafficking in cocaine base

Trafficking in methamphetamine

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

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Herbert Tremayen Bellinger (CCSO) Ashley Tiffany Bellinger (CCSO)

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The “within proximity of a school” enhancement under South Carolina law can significantly increase penalties for narcotics trafficking offenses if the activity occurs within a designated distance of a school or park.

Drug trafficking investigations involving large-scale cocaine seizures have remained a major enforcement priority across the Palmetto State in recent years as local, state and federal agencies continue targeting distribution networks tied to violent crime and repeat narcotics activity.

Both inmates were booked into the Colleton County detention center, where Herbert Bellinger is being held on a $360,232 bond and Ashley Bellinger is being held on a $359,000 bond.

Count on FITSNews for updates as additional details become available.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2025 with a bachelor degree in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

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