Week in Review: Back With a Vengeance

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by WILL FOLKS

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After a lengthy hiatus, the new and (vastly) improved FITSNews ‘Week in Review’ is officially back… with a vengeance.

With chief photog Andrew Fancher manning the conn, our reconfigured, reimagined show made its premiere this week… just in time to cover some significant developments in the case of convicted killer Alex Murdaugh (and to respond to some serious pushback of our coverage of this case).

Jenn Wood and I discussed the latest news tied to Murdaugh’s high-profile appeal of his two murder convictions, while I offered some blunt commentary on a recently concluded S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) investigation of our media outlet.

That’s right… of us.

SLED apparently couldn’t be troubled to go after the broader Murdaugh drug empire, the corrupt judges that propped up his dynasty or the alleged rigging of the jury that convicted him. Why not? Because they were too busy investigating reporters for doing their jobs…

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Jenn also broke down the latest news tied to a botched murder investigation in Dorchester County, the ‘Death on the Tracks’ inquiry into the August 2018 murder of Daniel Reed “DJ” Smith. This case has escalated in civil court, where Smith’s family has filed a wrongful death case that is exposing all sorts of issues with SLED’s police work.

In addition to producing his first ‘Week in Review,’ Andrew appeared on the show to detail his latest reporting on the saga of disgraced former Spartanburg County sheriff Chuck Wright – who has a date later this year with U.S. district court judge Timothy M. Cain.

Andrew also previewed his upcoming feature on Wright, entitled ‘The Devil’s Wright Hand.’

As always, a big ‘thank you’ to everyone who watches us and subscribes to us. You drive everything we do here. The lights, the cameras, the accountability… all of it comes from your views and your subscriptions. So, if you value the sort of independent, unapologetic coverage we’ve been providing – subscribe today!

And if you’re already a subscriber, grab some of our cool merch!

Also, once again, huge props to Andrew Fancher for his work in getting this show not only relaunched… but reinvented. We are back… and back bigger and better than ever.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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