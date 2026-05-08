South Carolina’s Fishing Boom Continues

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by ERIN PARROTT

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As South Carolina continues its rapid rise as one of America’s premier fishing destinations, Lake Murray is once again stepping into the national spotlight with a pair of major Bassmaster announcements expected to draw anglers, tourism dollars and national attention to the Midlands.

The Tedy’s Team Bassmaster Elite at Lake Murray officially kicked off this week, bringing some of the sport’s top professional anglers back to the Saluda River reservoir for four days of competition beginning Wednesday (May 7, 2026).

Meanwhile, B.A.S.S. also announced the inaugural stand-alone Newport Bassmaster Kayak Series Championship presented by Native Watercraft will be held at Lake Murray later this year from October 14, 2026 through October 16, 2026 – marking the first time the championship will operate independently from the Bassmaster Classic.

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The announcements come as South Carolina’s fishing industry continues gaining national momentum. According to a recent study, South Carolina was recently ranked as the nation’s fourth-best fishing destination for 2026 – a dramatic jump from eleventh place last year.

With over one-third of South Carolina residents participating in activities like hunting, fishing and wildlife viewing, the surge has been driven largely by the Palmetto State’s combination of productive fisheries, expanding infrastructure and broad appeal to both freshwater and saltwater anglers.

Additionally, fishing, hunting and wildlife viewing – including saltwater fishing – have a total economic impact of over $2.74 billion annually in South Carolina, supporting nearly 32,000 jobs.

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Lake Murray is making national waves again. ?



Bassmaster’s top anglers are back in the Midlands as South Carolina climbs to one of the nation’s best fishing destinations for 2026.



Tune in to @fitsnews for a preview of the elite tournament.#LakeMurray #Bassmaster… pic.twitter.com/tvQRMzp2El — Erin Parrott (@erinparrott24) May 7, 2026

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With more than 550 public boat ramps and paddle launches – along with roughly 450 public bank and pier fishing locations statewide – South Carolina has become increasingly accessible to anglers, but local officials and tournament organizers say Lake Murray continues to distinguish itself as one of the Palmetto State’s fastest-rising fisheries.

“The fishery is really, really good; it’s on a big upturn and every year, the weights keep getting higher and higher,” said JT Thompkins, South Carolina pro angler ahead of this week’s Elite Series event.

Competition for the Elite Series event runs May 7, 2026 through May 10, 2026, with daily launches from Dreher Island State Park at 6:30 a.m. EDT and weigh-ins beginning each afternoon at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

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Rain gear zipped up. Rods on deck. Day 1 on Lake Murray started wet, but the Elites were ready for it. ??



Take a look through the gallery from a rainy morning at takeoff of the @TedysTeam Bassmaster Elite at Lake Murray.



? https://t.co/1Qp8WnwBxJ pic.twitter.com/STF3kVtQ6f — BASSMASTER (@bassmaster) May 7, 2026

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Thompkins predicted fans could see “a lot of topwater and a lot of schooling activity” thanks largely to Lake Murray’s thriving blueback herring population – a forage fish that has dramatically altered the lake’s bass fishing dynamics over the past three decades.

According to Thompkins, anglers could routinely post massive bags during the tournament, with winning weights potentially reaching 90 to 95 pounds over four days.

The Elite Series previously visited Lake Murray in 2024, when South Carolina angler Patrick Walters captured the title with a four-day total of 93 pounds, 15 ounces.

Beyond this week’s competition, the newly announced Bassmaster Kayak Series Championship is expected to further cement Lake Murray’s standing as a premier national fishing venue.

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RELATED | BENEATH THE SURFACE

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“This is a major step forward for the Bassmaster Kayak Series and the anglers who compete in it,” said GL Compton, B.A.S.S. Tournament Manager for Nation and Kayak competition.

The October championship is expected to bring approximately 150 anglers to the Midlands region for multiple days, generating tourism and economic activity for local businesses, hotels and restaurants.

“Capital City/Lake Murray Country is proud to help reinforce why our region continues to be recognized as one of the top bass fishing destinations in the country,” said executive director Vickie Davis.

Lake Murray’s growing prominence mirrors South Carolina’s broader fishing boom, as the Palmetto State’s expansive waterways, public fishing access and thriving coastal and freshwater fisheries helped propel it into the national top five rankings this year.

Now, with Bassmaster’s top-tier professional circuits continuing to make repeated stops in the Midlands, state tourism and fishing officials appear eager to capitalize on that momentum.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2025 with a bachelor degree in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

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