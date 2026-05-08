SCDNR Warns South Carolinians About Emerging Black Bears

Wildlife officials say unsecured trash, bird feeders and pet food are drawing hungry black bears closer to neighborhoods…

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by ERIN PARROTT

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With spring temperatures rising across South Carolina, wildlife officials in the Palmetto State are warning residents to prepare for an increase in black bear activity – and to avoid unintentionally inviting the animals into their neighborhoods.

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), black bears are now emerging from their wintering locations and becoming more active as they search for food sources after months of reduced activity.

That seasonal movement often brings bears closer to homes, especially when easy meals like bird seed, garbage, pet food or greasy grills are left accessible.

“The mere presence of a black bear does not necessarily represent a problem,” said Tammy Waldrop, an SCDNR black bear biologist stationed in Clemson. “Most bears are just passing through, but if there is an easy meal available, they will take advantage of it.”

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Waldrop warned that once bears begin associating people with food, conflicts can escalate quickly.

“The key to dealing with wandering bears is not giving them a reason to hang around,” Waldrop added. “Removing any food source that would attract bears will significantly reduce any bear issues in residential areas.”

Per SCDNR, South Carolina’s black bear population has steadily rebounded over recent decades following historical declines caused by habitat loss and unregulated hunting.

Today, black bears are primarily concentrated in the mountains and upper Piedmont, the coastal plain around the Waccamaw region and portions of the northeastern part of the state – though wildlife officials note bears can wander virtually anywhere in South Carolina.

Adult male black bears in South Carolina can weigh several hundred pounds, and young males frequently travel long distances during spring and early summer searching for new territory.

SCDNR said the vast majority of human-bear conflicts stem from unsecured food sources around homes.

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To reduce the chances of attracting bears, the agency is encouraging residents to follow its “Six At-Home BearWise Basics,” which include removing bird feeders while bears are active, securing trash and recycling, feeding pets indoors, cleaning grills thoroughly and warning neighbors about nearby bear sightings.

Wildlife officials also stressed that bears should never be intentionally fed or approached.

While black bears are generally shy and non-aggressive toward humans, officials say food-conditioned bears can become destructive and increasingly difficult to manage – sometimes resulting in the animal being euthanized for public safety reasons.

SCDNR advises residents who encounter a black bear to give it space and allow it to move through the area naturally.

Residents can report sightings or learn more about living responsibly with black bears through the agency’s official website. For emergencies involving aggressive bear behavior, officials say residents should contact 911 or SCDNR’s emergency line at 1-800-922-5431.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2025 with a bachelor degree in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

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