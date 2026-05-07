Crossroads 2026: Alan Wilson Zeroes in on Affordability

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by WILL FOLKS

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South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson – the current leader in the race for the Palmetto State’s pivotal Republican gubernatorial nomination – launched the second ad of his front-running campaign this week.

Entitled “Squeezed,” the thirty-second spot is narrated by Wilson, who speaks to the camera about the “growing financial strain facing families across South Carolina” and his “clear plan to deliver relief.” According to a release from Wilson’s campaign, the ad “draws a direct contrast between rising costs and a government that has failed to keep up with the needs of working families.”

“From higher taxes to rising grocery bills, insurance, and energy costs, the message is clear: South Carolinians are being squeezed from every direction,” the campaign release noted.

The ad is running statewide, and is backed by what Wilson’s campaign referred to as a “significant media buy.” A specific dollar amount was not provided, however.

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“South Carolina families are suffering,” Wilson says in the spot. “Higher taxes, groceries, insurance, and energy. We’re being crushed because government is failing us.”

“As governor, I’ll make South Carolina affordable for your family and profitable for your business,” Wilson said, referring to his plans to eliminate the state income tax, cut property taxes and do away with wasteful government spending.

Wilson has been at the forefront of the affordability issue in recent weeks. In late March, he became the first GOP gubernatorial candidate to call for a temporary suspension of the Palmetto State’s regressive gas tax amid the recent spike in prices. Virtually every other GOP candidate has since followed suit.

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RELATED | POLL SHOCKER

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More recently, Wilson laid out a series of policy planks focused on affordability issues…

Independent polls show Wilson leading the GOP field, although the race to succeed term-limited, status quo incumbent Henry McMaster remains wide open with at least five candidates having a potential path to victory. Wilson is fending off credible challenges from fifth district congressman Ralph Norman, first district congresswoman Nancy Mace, lieutenant governor Pamela Evette and Lowcountry multimillionaire Rom Reddy.

Partisan primary elections in South Carolina are scheduled for June 9, 2026. In the event no candidate claims a majority of votes on the first ballot – which is a likelihood in such a crowded GOP governor’s race – a head-to-head runoff between the top two vote-getters would be held two weeks later (on June 23, 2026). The winner of the GOP nomination has a huge leg-up in the fall election – as Democrats haven’t won a top-of-the-ticket race in 28 years. However, recent polling suggests the tide could be turning.

Keep it tuned to FITSNews as we track all of the latest developments in this race and other upcoming elections via our Crossroads 2026 coverage…

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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