Arm Grab-Gate? South Carolina Lawmaker Accused of ‘Assault’

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by WILL FOLKS

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The last time our media outlet reported on a pending criminal investigation involving a member of the South Carolina Freedom Caucus, it was a serious matter. Horrifically serious, as a matter of fact.

That’s why our media outlet drove coverage of it… and insisted on accountability at every step of the way.

The latest criminal inquiry? All signs point to it being a completely unserious matter…

According to reporter Marley Bassett of WIS TV-10 (NBC – Columbia, S.C.), agents of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating state representative Joe White of Newberry, S.C. in connection with an incident that allegedly took place in Prosperity, S.C. on the evening of April 16, 2026.

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Per Bassett’s report, White has been accused of assaulting his Republican primary opponent – JP Ammons – at an event held at the Prosperity Civic Center.

According to Ammons’ version of events, he challenged White to a debate and was curtly told he could “go debate a fencepost.” Ammons next accused the 80-year-old incumbent of putting up “nasty signs” against him in Whitmire, S.C. – a town of 1,300 people located in Newberry County – an allegation White vehemently denied. At this point, the 22-year-old candidate told police White grabbed his arm “aggressively,” gripping him in a manner “strong enough to break a button off of his sleeve.”

Insert “face screaming in fear” emoji, right?

“I take this matter seriously,” Ammons told WIS. “I reported the incident and have cooperated fully with law enforcement.”

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JP Ammons (Facebook)

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Ammons went on to say it was “important that the (investigatory) process be allowed to work without interference, speculation, or attempts to try the matter in the court of public opinion,” and then proceeded to rehash his campaign priorities, one of which was “supporting law enforcement.”

Subtle, huh?

“I remain committed to running a campaign that reflects those priorities and to earning the trust of the voters through my actions and my character,” he added. “I appreciate the work of law enforcement and will continue to cooperate fully as they complete their investigation. I ask for patience as that process runs its course.”

In a statement posted to Facebook, White confirmed the substance of his exchange with Ammons – but insisted he merely “briefly held” his opponents’ arm “in order to make clear to him that I had not placed any signs in Whitmire.”

“At no time did I attempt to strike, injure, threaten, or physically harm him in any way,” White said. “After making my statement, I released his arm and he walked away.”

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White noted the presence of multiple witnesses to his exchange with Ammons, and added that he had “fully cooperated” with SLED’s investigation of the matter.

“I respect the process and look forward to its conclusion,” White said, noting Ammons has since filed a civil lawsuit in Newberry County against another individual “alleging that she was responsible for manufacturing, distributing and posting the signs in question.”

FITSNews has subsequently confirmed Ammons filed a civil lawsuit against Rhonda Denise Johnson of Whitmire, S.C. on April 27, 2026. A copy of that complaint was not immediately available from the S.C. eighth judicial circuit, however.

White has represented S.C. House District 40 (.pdf) since 2022, when he defeated scandal-scarred incumbent Rick Martin and local business owner Tammy Johns of Prosperity to claim the GOP nomination for this seat. He was reelected in 2024 despite being targeted for defeat by the Palmetto State’s powerful trial lawyer lobby.

Ammons ran against White in the GOP primary for this seat two years ago, drawing an anemic 164 votes (or 3.16% of all ballots cast).

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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