34 Dogs Rescued From Alleged Chesterfield County Fighting Operation

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by ERIN PARROTT

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As South Carolina authorities continue cracking down on alleged dogfighting operations across the Palmetto State, 34 dogs rescued from a sprawling Chesterfield County property are beginning what advocates describe as a long and painful road to recovery.

Agents with the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) executed search and seizure warrants on two properties early on April 28, 2026 – uncovering dozens of dogs allegedly being kept in conditions consistent with organized dogfighting.

Responders arriving on scene described animals chained in the pouring rain, many with scars, fresh wounds and signs of prolonged neglect.

According to Humane World for Animals, many of the dogs were tethered to heavy chains so short they could not reach their shelters during the storm. Responders observed deep trenches circling several chain spots – some more than two feet deep – apparently formed by dogs pacing frantically at the end of their restraints over extended periods of time.

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Some animals were found perched atop muddy mounds they had created themselves, while others huddled inside overturned barrels attempting to escape the rain. Despite their conditions, responders said many greeted rescuers with wagging tails and visible excitement.

“The mountains they built in their desperate, painful past are now a symbol of all they’ve overcome as they start their journey to healing,” said Janell Gregory, South Carolina state director for Humane World for Animals. “That was the inspiration for their new names.”

The dogs – now bearing names like Everest, Fuji, Olympus, Shenandoah, Denali and Etna – were transported to a confidential recovery location for treatment and rehabilitation.

Veterinary evaluations reportedly revealed extensive injuries and illnesses throughout the group. Several dogs suffered puncture wounds consistent with dog bites, while others displayed heavy scarring to the face, ears, neck and legs. Roughly a quarter of the animals tested positive for heartworm.

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One of the 34 dogs rescued from Chesterfield property. (Kevin Wolf/Humane World for Animals)

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Veterinarians also documented fly strike, infections, inflamed paw pads, abscessed teeth, ocular injuries and masses requiring biopsy. Nearly half the dogs were found to have fractured or chipped teeth – some severe enough to require urgent dental surgery.

One dog, Denali, was discovered with infected puncture wounds on her chest and shoulder along with extensive facial scarring. Another dog, Hoodoo, suffered from recent bite wounds and missing portions of her ears. Etna – described by responders as highly affectionate despite her condition – was found with multiple fresh wounds, a painful eye condition and heartworm disease.

SLED announced four individuals have been charged in connection with the alleged operation, including a deputy with the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) who has since been terminated following his arrest. Authorities have not yet released additional details regarding the scope of the alleged operation or the specific charges filed against all defendants.

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RELATED | TWO CHARGED IN DOGFIGHTING BUST

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The case marks the latest major dogfighting investigation in South Carolina – an issue this outlet has repeatedly reported on in recent years as state and federal authorities intensify efforts targeting organized animal cruelty operations.

Previous investigations have uncovered alleged breeding compounds, trafficking networks and multi-county fighting rings tied to gambling, narcotics and violent crime.

As this investigation continues, responders say the focus remains on stabilizing the rescued dogs and helping them recover physically and emotionally from what they endured.

Count on FITSNews for continued coverage and updates related to this developing investigation.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2025 with a bachelor degree in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

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