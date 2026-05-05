Husband Accused of Killing Pregnant South Carolina Mom Captured in Italy

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by JENN WOOD

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Thirty-nine-year-old Lee Mongerson Gilley – a Houston-area man accused of killing his pregnant wife twenty months ago – has been taken into custody in Italy following what court records described as a series of violations of his pretrial release conditions.

Gilley is facing a capital murder charge in connection with the October 2024 killing of his wife, Christa Bauer Gilley – a 38-year-old native of Summerville, South Carolina. Christa Gilley was was nine weeks pregnant at the time of her murder.

Per initial police reports, Gilley told authorities his wife died from an overdose after he called 911 and claimed to be performing CPR. That explanation began to unravel when medical responders observed visible trauma to Christa’s face and neck – injuries inconsistent with an overdose. Furthermore, an autopsy later confirmed she died from compression of the neck — a manner of death consistent with strangulation.

Prosecutors alleged Gilley caused her death by applying pressure to her neck and upper body inside the couple’s Houston home, where their two young children were also present.

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Newly filed documents in Harris County provide the clearest picture yet of what preceded Gilley’s departure from the United States — and ultimately, his capture overseas.

A Bond Condition Violation Report (.pdf) filed in Harris County alleged that Gilley failed to comply with multiple requirements tied to his supervised release, including reporting obligations and electronic monitoring.

According to the filing, pretrial services received a strap tamper alert last Friday (May 1, 2026) tied to Gilley’s GPS monitoring device. Efforts to contact him and arrange an inspection were unsuccessful, and as of May 4, 2026 he had not appeared to verify the device.

“Without proper inspection, pretrial cannot verify that the GPS device is on client,” the report stated.

The filing also indicated Gilley had missed required check-ins with pretrial services — another violation of the conditions imposed on him following his release on a $1 million bond. In response, the court authorized a warrant, initiating efforts to locate and arrest him. Within days, those efforts expanded beyond U.S. borders.

Gilley reportedly used false documentation to pass through Toronto en route to Milan.

While specific details surrounding his apprehension — including how long he had been overseas and the circumstances of his detention — have not been fully outlined in court filings, law enforcement sources indicated coordination between U.S. and international authorities led to his arrest. Upon being apprehended, Gilley requested asylum in Italy – a country which refuses to extradite individuals who are facing the death penalty unless diplomatic assurances are provided that they will not be subjected to such punishment.

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That’s significant seeing as Gilley is facing the Lone Star State’s most serious murder charge – one punishable by death, if prosecutors elect to pursue it.

“Extradition for crimes sanctionable with the death penalty is forbidden unless a final decision imposing a different penalty has been issued or, otherwise, the sentence inflicting it has been commuted,” a paper (.pdf) published last June by the University of Oxford noted.

While diplomats seek to resolve the matter, previously anticipated court proceedings in Harris County are expected to be delayed pending Gilley’s return to the United States. The judge in the case – Peyton Peebles – expressed frustration in court this week over the lack of notification in the case.

“If suspicion rose at 9:13 p.m. Friday, and I don’t learn about it until Monday morning in a capital murder case — I have an issue with that,” Peebles said.

For Christa Bauer Gilley’s family — who have publicly described her as a devoted mother and caregiver — the arrest represents a critical development in a case that has drawn attention both for the brutality of the allegations and the circumstances surrounding her death.

As with all criminal defendants, Gilley is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

As a private investigator turned journalist, Jenn Wood brings a unique skill set to FITSNews as its research director. Known for her meticulous sourcing and victim-centered approach, she helps shape the newsroom’s most complex investigative stories while producing the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts. Jenn lives in South Carolina with her family, where her work continues to spotlight truth, accountability, and justice.

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