Crossroads 2026: Nancy Mace Blasted by New Ad

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by WILL FOLKS

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South Carolina congresswoman Nancy Mace – one of the frontrunners to become the next governor of the Palmetto State – is getting lit up by a new negative advertisement highlighting her prior beef with U.S. president Donald Trump.

For those unfamiliar with the mercurial relationship between these two elected leaders, it’s undergone plenty of quantum shifts over the years. Mace was one of Trump’s earliest 2016 supporters – working on his inaugural ‘First in the South’ campaign staff. After January 6, 2021, she flip-flopped on Trump… then Trump flip-flopped on her, unsuccessfully opposing her in a GOP primary in 2022 (and calling her “crazy”) only to endorse her two years later.

Mace and Trump have been allies ever since, although she did go up against him on the release of the Epstein Files.

As you can see, the new advertisement highlights the period of time when the two were at odds with one another…

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????? First district congresswoman @NancyMace is getting BLASTED in the South Carolina governor's race by a newly formed Virginia-based group called 'American Measure.' #Crossroads2026 pic.twitter.com/8XFQ1PXR8R — FITSNews (@fitsnews) May 5, 2026

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According to our sources, the ad is running for the next four weeks in three major media markets – Columbia, Florence-Myrtle Beach and Augusta, Georgia. A whopping $1.1 million of television time has been purchased for the spot, which is paid for by a secretive Virginia-based group that formed just four months ago.

The Alexandria-based entity – American Measure – was created on February 3, 2026, according to commonwealth records. Per the group’s website, it operates “as a 501(c)(4) social welfare organization dedicated to the general welfare, seeking to strengthen democratic institutions, protect civil liberties, and advocate for policies that safeguard American domestic vitality and global leadership.”

It purportedly promotes “civic engagement, critical thinking, and constructive dialogue about the country’s most pressing domestic issues.”

In addition to the South Carolina governor’s race, the group has been active in Alabama – propping up spots attacking former state Supreme Court justice Jay Mitchell, who is running for attorney general. In Alabama, however, the group routed its attack ads through a state-level intermediary.

This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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