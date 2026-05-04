Return of the ‘Week in Review’

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by WILL FOLKS

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One of our most popular programs is poised to return to the airwaves this coming weekend as part of the ongoing relaunching, reimagining and expansion of our video content here at FITSNews.

As noted in the clip below, a new (and vastly improved) version of our ‘Week in Review‘ program/podcast will premiere this coming Saturday (May 9, 2026) – giving our audience their first taste of the elevated standard for excellence at South Carolina’s home for independent, unapologetic news and commentary.

And based on the latest headlines, it would seem we’re returning to this particular corner of the marketplace of ideas without a moment to spare…

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???This Saturday (5/9/2026), our new and (vastly) improved #WeekInReview returns to the airwaves. A message from our fearless leader @TheWillFolks… pic.twitter.com/TpQhZCBxpb — FITSNews (@fitsnews) May 4, 2026

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In addition to our new ‘Week in Review‘ format, look for forthcoming one-on-one interviews under the banner ‘Point Blank‘ with Will Folks. To get a sense of the elevated production value associated with both of these programs, check out our recent interview with reporter Valerie Bauerlein of The Wall Street Journal.

Our chief photog/researcher Andy Fancher has been working overtime on every aspect of our format – and the results he’s achieving are taking FITSNews to the next level. Not only are we revamping production, we are expanding our operations… so be on the lookout for new personnel announcements very soon as our team continues to grow.

As always, a big ‘thank you’ to everyone who watches and subscribes – as your support drives everything we do at FITSNews. The lights, the cameras, the accountability… it’s all a direct result of your views and your subscriptions. So, if you value the sort of independent, unapologetic coverage we’ve been providing – subscribe today!

And if you’re already a subscriber, grab some of our cool merch!

Thanks again to all of our supporters for their patience as we continue working hard to grow into the media outlet we’re capable of becoming… the media outlet South Carolina needs.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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