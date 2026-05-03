Crossroads 2026: Nancy Mace and the Trump Endorsement Spin Cycle

The South Carolina governor’s race is making waves in Washington, D.C. if one headline is to be believed…

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by MARK POWELL

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With just over five weeks remaining before South Carolina Republicans pick their gubernatorial nominee, the race to succeed status quo, term-limited incumbent Henry McMaster remains wide open.

That’s reportedly scaring the hell out of certain folks at the White House. More specifically, the prospect that Nancy Mace – the Palmetto State’s independent-minded first district congresswoman – might ultimately emerge victorious in this election is said to be terrifying some presidential advisors.

Or at least that’s the political spin being planted in some circles in our nation’s capital…

In a story published this weekend carrying the brash headline, “Team Trump Fears A Nancy Mace Governorship,” Axios’ Alex Isenstadt claimed Trump’s allies were “growing alarmed that GOP Rep. Nancy Mace — who infuriated him by calling for the release of the Epstein files — will defy expectations and win the South Carolina governor’s race.”

Despite its dishy headline, there’s likely more going on with this article than simply drawing attention to the fact Mace occasionally bucks the wishes of U.S. president Donald Trump – a politician she previously worked for (and who she generally lavishes with praise).

Isenstadt’s story originated in the Washington political bubble, where some see the machinations of another candidate – South Carolina lieutenant governor Pamela Evette – at work.

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“That story has the fingerprints of a Pam Evette ally all over it,” a national GOP strategist unaffiliated with any campaign told us. “They dropped so many breadcrumbs, I stopped counting. Just look at the poll the story cites.”

Isenstadt’s article referenced a recent survey from the GOP-aligned pollster Co/efficient. That poll showed Evette, who hails from Ohio, leading the field with the support of 19% of likely primary voters – followed by Mace ( 18% ), four-term attorney general Alan Wilson ( 15% ) and fifth district congressman Ralph Norman ( 13% ).

The problem with that poll? Co/efficient is on Evette’s payroll.

And no other poll shows her in the lead.

In fact, those numbers stood in stark contrast tl data released just over a week ago from Lexington, S.C.-based Starboard Communications – a firm that doesn’t have a dog in the fight. Starboard’s survey showed Wilson leading the field at 20% , Norman in second at 14% , Mace next at 13% , and Evette in fourth place at 12% .

“It’s six, twelve, and pick ’em,” the strategist we spoke with said, referring to the race’s current state of play. “At this point, almost every campaign can find a poll to its liking. It’s still anybody’s race to win, and everybody’s to lose.”

The one thing all camps and independent observers alike can agree on is that an ominously large pool of undecided voters remains up for grabs, which explains why Trump’s endorsement — so far unbestowed on any candidate — is more tantalizing now than ever.

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RELATED | TRUMP APPROVAL PLUMMETING

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Trump’s penchant for playing kingmaker, especially in GOP primaries, is widely known – although his backing has met with spotty results of late given his plummeting approval ratings. However, Trump’s imprimatur is still believed to have considerable luster in ruby-red South Carolina, where many grassroots Republicans remain Trump devotees.

“‘Nancy has asked for an endorsement countless times, which is confusing considering she teamed up with (Kentucky Republican Thomas) Massie to launch a dishonest attack on the administration in regards to the Epstein case,” one so-called Trump operative told Isenstadt.

Mace is hardly alone when it comes to courting Trump. All of the leading campaigns and advocates working on their behalf have been beseeching MAGA’s upper echelons for a presidential endorsement for over a year now. Yet endorsing in this race – especially for Evette – could carry a steep political cost for Trump. Republicans control the U.S. House of Representatives by a hold-your-breath margin. Two leading gubernatorial candidates, Mace and Norman, are House members; while a third, Wilson, is the son of one (congressman Joe Wilson). Endorsing one could trigger a nasty backlash from the other two – while endorsing Evette could prompt defections from all three.

And make no mistake: those are votes Trump desperately needs between now and January 2027, when a new congress will be seated.

Rumors also persist Trump vowed to stay out of the South Carolina governor’s race in order to secure critical last-minute congressional support for his ‘One Big Beautiful Bill‘ last summer.

Despite all this, Isenstadt’s sources still insist Evette has the inside track when it comes to getting Trump’s official seal of approval. (“Still more fingerprints,” the strategist noted).

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South Carolina lieutenant governor Pamela Evette appears at a Republican gubernatorial forum in Greenville, S.C. (File)

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“Evette is the candidate best positioned to get Trump’s nod,” Isenstadt claimed, citing unnamed operatives. “She raised more than $1 million for Trump’s 2024 bid, and several members of the president’s political team are advisers to her campaign.”

Evette’s campaign is currently running an online ad that includes a short soundbite of Trump at an event calling her by name, once again implying his support.

Does Evette know something the rest of us don’t? Or is she playing fast and loose with the president’s words once more? Also, is her campaign’s spinning of the Axios story just a ruse to keep the race on the president’s radar (with a conveniently timed, positive poll to back it up)?

Trump has been known to track media coverage of this race – including articles published by this media outlet.

All we know for certain is Axios’ story has people talking about something other than Evette’s S.C. State commencement address flap – which advances her name into a new news cycle.

And in politics, that’s half the battle.

As for Mace, she pulled no punches in her assessment of Axios’ report.

“The only people worried about Nancy Mace becoming governor are the consultants planting this story because they know the Trump endorsement isn’t coming for their candidate,” a senior Mace advisor told Isenstadt.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Mark Powell (Provided)

J. Mark Powell is an award-winning former TV journalist, government communications veteran, and a political consultant. He is also an author and an avid Civil War enthusiast. Got a tip or a story idea for Mark? Email him at mark@fitsnews.com.

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