Crossroads 2026: Alan Wilson Touts ‘Waste Removal’ Plan

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by WILL FOLKS

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South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson – the frontrunner for the Republican nomination for governor of the Palmetto State in 2026 – called for a “fundamental reset” in how government operates this week.

“The current way of doing things is garbage,” Wilson said in rolling out his ‘waste removal‘ plan, a set of policies he touted as a part of a “comprehensive strategy to slash waste and permanently lower taxes.”

“South Carolina ranks 33rd in the nation in competitiveness because of irresponsible spending and high tax rates,” Wilson said. “The government continues to grow, take, and spend your money, leaving South Carolina families behind.”

That’s a reference to the Tax Foundation‘s 2025 competitiveness index, which ranked the Palmetto State No. 33 nationally in terms of its overall tax structure. The state picked up four spots heading into 2026, however, ranking No. 29 on the latest index.

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Wilson’s plan would:

Veto any state budget containing earmarks

Audit every state and local agency (including school districts and municipalities)

Use AI to identify fraud, waste and inefficiency

Eliminate the state income tax

Overhaul property tax structure

Reform the S.C. Department of Commerce (SCDOC)

Wilson’s audit and AI efforts – dubbed the “families first audit initiative” – would be spearheaded by his running mate, state senator Mike Reichenbach. As for his property tax plan, it would include the elimination of vehicle property taxes for seniors and veterans while also addressing current inequities in tax rates on rental properties.

The state currently assesses an extra 2% property tax on residential, rental properties – a levy owners pass down to their tenants in the form of higher rents. Wilson has pledged to “remove the provision on higher property taxes for rental properties so that higher rent costs aren’t passed down.”

According to a recent study from WalletHub, South Carolina ranks No. 29 nationally in terms of the percentage of household income ( 23.51% ) spent on owning a home (i.e. mortgage payments and monthly utilities). That’s better than neighboring North Carolina ( 24.35% ) and Georgia ( 23.87% ), which rank No. 24 and No. 27 , respectively.

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Renters in the Palmetto State fare much worse, however, paying 29.99% of their household income on housing (i.e. rent and utilities). On the rental metric, South Carolina ranks No. 21 nationally – with renters paying a significantly higher percentage of their income than renters in neighboring North Carolina ( 27.47% ) and Georgia ( 26.84% ), which rank No. 28 and No. 33 , respectively.

When it comes to reforming SCDOC, Wilson’s plan purports to “stop corporate bailouts, ensure accountability and transparency (and) enforce clawbacks” while also engaging in “smarter planning and execution.”

Of all the GOP candidates seeking the governorship, Wilson has been the most aggressive in his criticism of SCDOC – specifically its ongoing mishandling of the massive crony capitalist fail that is the Scout Motors project in Blythewood, South Carolina.

According to Wilson’s campaign, his plan is “rooted in a simple principle: every dollar wasted by government is a dollar taken from hardworking families.”

“It’s time to take out the trash in government,” Wilson said. “Families are being asked to do more with less while Columbia keeps spending more with no accountability. My plan is simple: cut waste, lower your costs, and put more money back in your pocket.”

Recent polling shows Wilson with a narrow lead over fifth district congressman congressman Ralph Norman and first district congresswoman Nancy Mace in the crowded six-way fight to succeed term-limited, status quo incumbent Henry McMaster.

Voters go to the polls on June 9, 2026 to cast their first votes in the race.





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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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