Upstate Murder Suspect Apprehended After Multi-Agency Manhunt

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by ERIN PARROTT

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A suspected killer is now in custody after a multi-agency manhunt that stretched from the Upstate to the Midlands on Wednesday (April 29, 2026) afternoon. The pursuit – which several of our sources observed as it was in progress – ended in dramatic fashion in South Carolina’s capital city.

Specifically, the alleged killer was apprehended by local and state police on the campus of the University of South Carolina – nearly 100 miles southeast of where the murder took place.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO), 27-year-old E’Nicholas Leake has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 21-year-old Jamyuz Bennett.

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E’Nicholas Leake (Anderson County Detention Center)

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The investigation leading to Leake’s apprehension began on Tuesday afternoon (April 28, 2026) near Nelson Drive and River Street in Anderson County, where ACSO deputies discovered a wrecked Kia sedan riddled with bullet holes.

Inside the vehicle, Bennett had sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators say the violence began at a gas station near the intersection of Highway 413 and Highway 252, where Leake allegedly initiated a pursuit of Bennett’s vehicle. As the chase continued along Belton Anderson Highway, Leake allegedly fired multiple rounds into the maroon Kia – striking Bennett in the head.

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Anderson County sheriff's deputies have identified the murder suspect apprehended in Richland County as 27-year-old E’Nicholas Leake. Details in this Facebook post… https://t.co/cdK5woZ7Hl pic.twitter.com/1LfZC5KrZr — FITSNews (@fitsnews) April 29, 2026

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Two additional occupants inside the vehicle managed to escape the gunfire. They later told deputies they were being actively chased and shot at by the suspect.

What followed was an intensive search effort involving multiple law enforcement agencies. Detectives began tracking leads pointing them toward Columbia, prompting coordination with the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD).

SLED confirmed its agents were requested by ACSO “to assist with the apprehension of a subject wanted for murder.”

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Officials say Leake led officers on a brief vehicle pursuit through the streets of Columbia before abandoning his car near Assembly Street. He proceeded to enter the Strom Thurmond Wellness Center on campus, where he was ultimately detained and taken into custody.

Leake was transported to the Anderson County detention center where he will await a preliminary hearing in front of a circuit court judge.

As of this publication, investigators have not disclosed a possible motive for the shooting. This is a developing story, though, so stay tuned to FITSNews for updates as more details become available.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2025 with a bachelor degree in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

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