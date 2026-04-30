Letter: Tyler Dykes is South Carolina’s Next Political Superstar

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Dear Editor,

Tyler Dykes has taken the South Carolina Lowcountry by storm over the past few months with his highly publicized run to represent the state’s first congressional istrict. Dykes, a former January 6 prisoner, is unapologetic about his views — a colossal breath of fresh air in a state where nearly every political candidate seems to take money from shady PACs, special interest groups, or foreign lobbies.

Tyler Dykes cannot be bought, and he’s proud of that fact.

Dykes is widely seen as the ultimate challenger to the establishment in this race, a seat which is being vacated by Nancy Mace— a fiery and unapologetic figure who, whether she admits it or not, played a major role in ending the turbulent tenure of Pam Bondi following her failure to provide transparency on the Jeffrey Epstein files. Dykes has that same spirit about him — arguably with even greater intensity. In recent years, the Lowcountry has shown a clear appetite for electing anti-establishment voices and self-described “freedom fighters” – and supporters of Dykes are hoping that trend continues.

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In an interview, Dykes described himself as “a man of action, fighting for change,” adding he is “not a politician… (but) someone willing to sacrifice himself for the greater good.”

He has built his campaign around that message, and his supporters argue his record reflects it. If you get the chance to hear him speak, take it. He presents himself as a relentless and charismatic figure, one often described as polarizing and Trump-like. According to his campaign message, he is committed to listening to constituents and addressing their concerns directly if elected.

If Dykes wins, he has indicated he will push for a full release of the Epstein files, oppose foreign wars he believes are not in America’s best interest, and focus his efforts on the everyday issues facing the Lowcountry. If he falls short, supporters expect he will remain active – continuing to position himself as a new firebrand in the region and a passionate voice within the broader America First movement.

Sincerely,

Josh Bazzle

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FROM THE EDITOR…

Thanks for sharing this perspective, Josh. Your letters are always welcome here. I’ve actually heard Tyler speak several times and each time came away impressed by how passionately he conveys his convictions.

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