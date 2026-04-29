Mark Sanford’s Second Comeback is Over

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by WILL FOLKS

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Less than a month after his surprise decision to run for the United States Congress, former two-term South Carolina governor Mark Sanford has dropped out of the race for the Palmetto State’s first district.

The veteran politician has decided instead to launch a nonprofit devoted to his signature issue – the ballooning national debt, which currently stands at a staggering $39.1 trillion and is growing at a scarcely comprehensible rate of $7.6 billion per day.

News of Sanford’s decision was first reported by Caitlin Byrd of The (Charleston, S.C.) Post and Courier. According to Byrd, Sanford said progress on the debt issue would require “a change that comes to Washington, rather than from Washington.”

That would require him to take a “different approach” than mounting another campaign for office.

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Sanford, 65, of Dale, S.C., served three terms in the U.S. congress from 1995-2001 – earning a reputation as a “deficit hawk.” Campaigning on his fiscal conservatism (and being one of the few politicians who kept his word on term limits), he was elected governor of South Carolina in 2002 – serving a pair of four-year terms.

As governor, Sanford had a contentious relationship with “Republican” state lawmakers – although many of the policy positions he unsuccessfully championed (including income tax relief, school choice and government restructuring) have formed the basis of subsequent reform movements.

Well-positioned as one of the top Republican presidential prospects ahead of the 2012 election cycle, his promising career imploded during the summer of 2009 when he was caught traveling to South America to visit his mistress, María Belén Chapur. Those events – which nearly cost him his governorship – were revisited recently by CNN’s Jake Tapper as part of a documentary series entitled United States of Scandal.

Sanford bounced back, though, winning a special election for his old seat in congress in 2013. He served two-and-a-half terms before being defeated in the 2018 Republican primary by state representative Katie Arrington.

After his second stint in congress, Sanford launched a Quixotic bid against Donald Trump ahead of the 2020 cycle. Largely ignored by the press and public, he dropped out of the race in November 2019 – claiming Trump’s impeachment had eliminated the “appetite for a nuanced conversation on issues.”

This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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