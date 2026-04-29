Casino Backers Undeterred, Plan 2027 Push

“We want to pull ourselves up by our bootstraps…”

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by WILL FOLKS

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Supporters of a transformative casino resort slated for Santee, South Carolina have no intention of giving up the ghost when it comes to putting this state-of-the-art, high-end facility in the middle of the Palmetto State’s impoverished Interstate 95 corridor (a.k.a. the “Corridor of Shame”).

While Palmetto politicians have done nothing to create opportunity in this historically distressed region of the state, Greenville, S.C. businessman Wallace Cheves is proposing to invest anywhere from $750 million to $1 billion in private money on this project.

How much taxpayer money is Cheves asking for in connection with the project?

Not a single cent...

As we reported last spring, Cheves is hoping to construct a 300,000- to 400,000-square-foot casino tethered to a 300- to 600-room luxury hotel and convention center on forty acres near Interstate 95 in Santee, a town of approximately 800 people located southwest of Lake Marion.

Catering to travelers on the nation’s busiest north-south thoroughfare, the Santee casino would employ upwards of 4,000 people and generate an estimated $8 billion in revenue during its first decade of operation, according to independent economic impact projections.

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The proposed #SanteeSC #resort would be #SouthCarolina’s first and only #casino, anchoring a billion-dollar destination that includes a hotel, restaurants, and entertainment. It’s a privately funded plan to revitalize one of the state’s most economically distressed regions. pic.twitter.com/oObfGJjVZt — Santee Development (@santeedevcorp) July 1, 2025

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Legislation authorizing the Santee casino cleared the GOP-controlled S.C. House ways and means committee last year, but did not receive a vote on the floor of the chamber.

This week, S.C. Senate minority leader Brad Hutto of Orangeburg, S.C. indicated he was planning on introducing legislation during the 2027-2028 legislative session that would accomplish next session what the House failed to do this session.

Under Hutto’s proposal, a singular casino license would be granted for the Santee project – which he said would generate an estimated $70 million in annual revenue to the state, “half of that to conservation.” Another $10-12 million in annual property tax revenue would flow into the local economy, Hutto said.

“We want to pull ourselves up by our own bootstraps,” Hutto said, referring to the local communities surrounding Santee.

Hutto’s proposal was supported by a pair of Republican senators.

“It is a very exciting thing that you could get $1 billion in investment without any incentives,” state senator Josh Kimbrell said.

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RELATED | LATEST GAMING LAWSUIT HIGHLIGHTS BROKEN POLICY

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Kimbrell touted the Hard Rock Casino resort in Bristol, Virginia as a model for the Santee development – noting that crime in the areas surrounding the development has actually declined since it opened in November 2024.

“That area has been economically revitalized and the crime rate is actually down,” Kimbrell said.

“When people have jobs they’re less likely to be engaged in other activities,” Hutto noted.

Casino have been a cash bonanza in Virginia. Last month, state officials reported that the new Caesars Virginia casino in Danville generated $31.8 million during the month of February – up $1.5 million from the previous month (and up $700,000 year-over-year). The facility paid more than $5.7 million in gaming taxes, including $2 million which went to the city.

Rivers Casino in Portsmouth was next with $26.4 million in monthly revenue for February, followed by the Hard Rock Casino with $20.9 million . Rivers paid $4.7 million in gaming taxes (including $1.5 million to Portsmouth) while Hard Rock paid $3.8 million (including $1.2 million to Bristol).

All told, Virginia’s five casinos brought in $95 million during the month of February – paying $17.1 million in gaming taxes including $5.7 million to host cities.

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A rendering of the proposed casino and resort in Santee, S.C. (Santee Development Corporation)

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Kimbrell touted the “spinoff effect” of such developments, specifically referring to casino visitors who do not gamble – but enjoy fine dining, shows and other entertainment options.

“This would give one more entertainment option for people traveling through South Carolina,” Hutto concurred.

Senator Jeff Zell of Sumter County – who also supports the project – asked Hutto whether his legislation would play into fears that “South Carolina could become Las Vegas.”

“If we adopt the bill I’m introducing there would be one licensed casino in South Carolina, just one,” Hutto responded.

FITSNews has repeatedly editorialized in favor of legalizing private sector gaming, arguing the Palmetto State is surrendering a huge competitive advantage to its regional rivals – something borne out by the numbers out of Virginia. We’ve also blasted hypocritical evangelicals (and their purchased, partisan hacks) who are hopelessly addicted to the guaranteed revenue streams they derive from the state’s woefully managed government-run gambling monopoly.

Sadly, this vocal minority continues to hold sway at the S.C. State House even though public opinion polling (which was referenced by Hutto during his floor speech) shows broad majorities of Palmetto State citizens support private sector gaming.

Most recently, we’ve reported on how the ongoing failure of state leaders to address this issue is creating an inherently unfair, inconsistently regulated climate of enforcement.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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