South Carolina Lawmakers Plotting Massive Capitol Complex Expansion

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by WILL FOLKS

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South Carolina’s “Republican” supermajority is plotting a massive – and massively expensive – expansion of government offices on the grounds of the S.C. State House.

The so-called capital complex expansion project – which is expected to take at least a decade to complete and consume potentially billions of dollars in public funds – is set to kick off via a $5 million appropriation in the proposed fiscal year 2026-2027 budget.

According to a budget amendment introduced last Thursday (April 23, 2026) by S.C. Senate president Thomas Alexander, this initial expense would go toward a “feasibility study” related to the construction of “up to two commercial buildings and associated facilities” on the grounds of the State House.

These two buildings “may include as tenants constitutional officers and state agencies,” per the text of Alexander’s amendment, although no specific offices or agencies were mentioned.

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The project – a collaborative effort of the S.C. Department of Administration (SCDOA) and the S.C. Retirement System Investment Commission (SCRSIC) – would be “considered an exercise of SCRSIC’s exclusive authority to invest and manage the retirement system’s assets,” per Alexander’s amendment.

In other words… lawmakers are borrowing against the state’s retirement fund to pay for this project.

“Any interest in any structure utilized to develop, construct and hold the asset would be treated as an asset of the retirement system group trust,” the amendment added, referring to the state’s $53.9 billion pension fund.

What could possibly go wrong, right?

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Guess we know now why “Republican” lawmakers approved one of the largest tax hikes in South Carolina history a decade ago… forcing Palmetto State taxpayers to subsidize a disproportionate share of this historically mismanaged fund.

“Republicans” also approved Alexander’s budget amendment – on a non-recorded voice vote.

According to our sources, the initial office building project is designed to address serious structural deficiencies at the Rembert C. Dennis building – a Brutalist structure which was built in 1952 for the state’s highway department and renovated in 1978 to match the aesthetic of several other new office buildings erected on the State House grounds.

Brutalism refers to a drab, post-World War II architectural style popularized in the former Soviet Union. It relied upon minimalist conceptualization, modernist design, monochrome structural facades, raw concrete slopes and sharp geometrical angles – all employed with the objective of expressing coldly efficient, egalitarian themes.

Fitting for the most left-of-center “Republican” government in America, right?

Brutalism has fallen out of favor in recent decades, however – mostly due to its links to socialist utopian ideology and its frequent depiction in depressing, dystopian films and television programs.

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S.C. State House complex map

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Next to the Dennis building is the Marion Gressette building – another Brutalist structure which currently houses the offices of South Carolina’s forty-six state senators and their staff. Constructed in 1978, the building is undergoing a “multi-year renovation” that began last summer.

Two other Brutalist buildings constructed in the mid-1970s – the Solomon Blatt building and the Edgar Brown building – occupy the southern facade of the State House complex, which is comprised of four city blocks at the heart of downtown Columbia, S.C. The complex is framed by Gervais and Pendleton streets (to the north and south, respectively) and Sumter and Assembly streets (to the east and west, respectively).

The Blatt building currently houses the offices of the 124-member S.C. House of Representatives and their staff members, while the Brown building houses numerous state agencies including the S.C. Administrative Law Court (SCALC) and the office of S.C. secretary of state Mark Hammond.

According to our sources, lawmakers want to demolish the Dennis, Blatt, Brown and Gressette buildings – and replace them with “two new mega-structures” which would house select legislative and executive branch offices.

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Construction at the S.C. State House complex in mid-May 1970. (Foster M. “Bill” Routh)

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In addition to these two “mega-structures,” office buildings for other state agencies would be included as part of the master plan – along with upgrades to the complex’s underground parking facility.

“No word on why these existing buildings, all constructed in the early 1970s (thus making them the newest buildings on the State House complex) are suddenly obsolete,” one source observed.

“But naming rights are up for grabs,” they added, hinting at one possible motivation for the project.

Given the reckless spending proclivities and rampant self-aggrandizement of South Carolina’s legislative branch of government, count on FITSNews to closely monitor this capitol complex expansion project as it begins taking shape – including this initial $5 million “feasibility” appropriation.

According to Alexander’s amendment, the study is being subsidized out of “excess debt service appropriations,” money which is typically routed toward paying down the state’s highest interest general obligation bonds. As the amendment was not part of the $42.6 billion spending plan passed by the S.C. House, it must be approved by that chamber prior to being sent to the desk of governor Henry McMaster for his review.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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