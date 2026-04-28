SCGOP Survey: Alan Wilson Dominates the Field

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by WILL FOLKS

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It’s by no means a scientific survey, but an online poll conducted this week by the South Carolina Republican Party (SCGOP) after last week’s second gubernatorial debate had a clear winner.

“Republican voters will soon decide who leads our party and our state into the future,” the SCGOP noted on its various social media platforms last Wednesday (April 22, 2026). “Now it’s your turn to weigh in. Who’s your choice for governor?”

The party publicized its survey less than 24 hours after the six-person field vying to succeed term-limited, status quo incumbent governor Henry McMaster gathered for a debate in Charleston, S.C. (a mostly forgettable affair).

Over the next five days, 968 respondents cast their votes – and earlier this week the party published the results.

“South Carolina Republicans have spoken,” the party declared.

And what did they say?

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Four-term S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson was the runaway winner of the poll, drawing the support of 35.1% of respondents. In second place – albeit distantly – was lieutenant governor Pamela Evette, who was backed by 20.1% of those surveyed. Given Wilson and Evette’s longstanding popularity with rank-and-file Republicans, it wasn’t surprising to see them leading this informal poll.

Hot on Evette’s heels with 18.8% was fifth district congressman Ralph Norman, who has been the candidate on the move in this race over the last few weeks (and, consequently, the candidate drawing incoming fire from his rivals).

Trailing Norman was first district congresswoman Nancy Mace ( 14.2% ), Lowcountry multimillionaire Rom Reddy ( 9.4% ) and state senator Josh Kimbrell ( 2.5% ).

Wilson’s campaign issued a statement touting the results of the survey.

“This campaign has been focused from day one on what matters most to conservatives across South Carolina,” communications director Woods Wooten said. “Keeping our communities safe, lowering costs for families, and restoring accountability in government. That’s what’s driving this momentum.”

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RELATED | RALPH NORMAN IN THE CROSSHAIRS

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While Wilson’s opponents can credibly challenge the validity of these particular results, it’s worth noting the Palmetto State’s top prosecutor was also leading in the latest independent, scientific survey – and has been either first or second in every major survey released in this race for nearly a year.

Partisan primary elections in South Carolina are scheduled for June 9, 2026 – just 42 days away. While Wilson is currently in the catbird seat, a lot can happen over the coming six weeks – and it would appear as though every candidate (with the exception of Kimbrell) has a potential path to victory.

Those paths will widen or narrow as the pool of undecided voters in this contest shrinks…

Also, the vote on June 9 is just the first chapter in this drama. In the event no candidate claims a majority of votes on the first ballot – which is a virtual certainty with such a crowded field – a head-to-head runoff between the top two vote-getters would be held two weeks later (on June 23, 2026).

Keep it tuned to FITSNews as we track the latest developments in this contest – and the other top Palmetto political races – as part of our Crossroads 2026 coverage.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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