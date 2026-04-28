S.C. Educators Exposed: April 2026

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by ERIN PARROTT

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It’s time for our monthly ‘Educators Exposed’ review of educator misconduct in South Carolina – where we take a closer look at the latest disciplinary actions handed down by the S.C. State Board of Education (SCSBE) and the impact of those actions on teacher and administrator certifications.

In April 2026, the board considered formal disciplinary action against twelve ( 12 ) certified educators across the state. Of those cases, one resulted in a revocation – which stripped the educator of their license with a limited path to reapply – while one prompted a permanent revocation, effectively ending that individual’s teaching career in South Carolina for good.

Meanwhile, two educators were issued summary suspensions – which are emergency actions that remove them from the classroom immediately – while two others received standard suspensions following completed investigations. Another educator was handed a consent order of public reprimand, a formal disciplinary action in which the individual agrees to a written, publicly available reprimand for violating professional standards while retaining their certificate.

The cases we’re tracking this month span six Palmetto State counties – Charleston, Darlington, Florence, Greenwood, Hampton and York – as well as one educator who holds a South Carolina certificate but was criminally charged, pleaded guilty and entered a five-year felony diversion program in Kentucky.

Here are the cases from last month which warranted further attention…

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NATHAN FOSTER BANTZ

Type: Order of Suspension

Order of Suspension Date: April 7, 2026

April 7, 2026 Certificate: 314682

314682 Allegation: Terminated for failure to abide by district policies and school rules and for evident unfitness to be a teacher.

Terminated for failure to abide by district policies and school rules and for evident unfitness to be a teacher. School: Wando High School

Wando High School District: Charleston County School District

Charleston County School District Status: Certificate suspended for one year.

On November 3, 2023, Nathan Bantz – a teacher at Wando High School in Charleston County – was terminated by the district after an internal investigation found he failed to comply with district policies and school rules, raising concerns about his fitness to teach.

Specifically, officials determined that Bantz, who has less than one year of educator experience, falsified student grades in PowerSchool, failed to maintain a secure testing environment and did not provide adequate access to a medical homebound student. In response, the South Carolina State Board of Education voted to suspend his educator certificate for one year on April 7, 2026.

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NATASHA DALTON

Type: Order of Permanent Revocation

Order of Permanent Revocation Date: April 7, 2026

April 7, 2026 Certificate: 296647

296647 Allegation: Inappropriate communications with a student.

Inappropriate communications with a student. School: Ninety-Six High School

Ninety-Six High School District: Greenwood County School District 52

Greenwood County School District 52 Status: Certificate permanently revoked.

On April 1, 2022, Greenwood County School District 52 reported Natasha Dalton to the S.C. Department of Education following her termination amid allegations of inappropriate communication with a student.

Dalton, an educator with more than two years of teaching experience, was employed as an English teacher at Ninety-Six High School when a district investigation found she provided a student with her personal phone number and email address and later invited the student to dinner at a local restaurant – referring to the outing as a “date” and making comments about the student’s appearance. The interaction reportedly made the student uncomfortable, and Dalton continued communicating with the student afterward despite those concerns.

Investigators further determined Dalton communicated with at least one additional student outside official district channels and used her district email account for personal and inappropriate communication with non-students. She was placed on administrative leave on January 18, 2022, and ultimately terminated effective March 28, 2022.

After considering the evidence presented, the South Carolina State Board of Education voted to permanently revoke Dalton’s educator certificate on April 7, 2026.

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HANNAH CATHERINE GLENN

Type: Order of Suspension

Order of Suspension Date: April 7, 2026

April 7, 2026 Certificate: 277690

277690 Allegation: Believed to be under the influence of alcohol on school property.

Believed to be under the influence of alcohol on school property. School: York Intermediate School

York Intermediate School District: York County School District One

York County School District One Status: Certificate suspended for one year.

On December 3, 2024, Hannah Glenn – a special education teacher and York Intermediate School in York County – was believed to be under the influence of alcohol on school property after multiple staff members observed her slurring her words and noted that her eyes were “bloodshot.”

Glenn, an educator with over nine years of experience, denied consuming alcohol and stated that she took Nyquil the previous evening. Glenn was then transported for testing by an independent entity which resulted in a blood alcohol level of 0.18%, and resigned from the district on December 6, 2025.

In a statement to the S.C. Department of Education, Glenn emphasized her passion for teaching and attributed the alcohol result to the consumption of alcohol and Nyquil the previous evening. On April 7, 2026, the South Carolina State Board of Education voted to suspend Glenn’s educator certificate for one year.

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TRAVIS DALE MANLEY

Type: Order of Revocation

Order of Revocation Date: April 7, 2026

April 7, 2026 Certificate: 320345

320345 Allegation: Criminally charged, pled guilty and placed on felony diversion for a period of five years in Kentucky.

Criminally charged, pled guilty and placed on felony diversion for a period of five years in Kentucky. Status: Certificate revoked.

On October 21, 2025, the South Carolina Department of Education learned that Travis Manley was criminally charged, pled guilty and placed on felony diversion for a period of five years by final judgment of the Montgomery County Circuit Court in Kentucky in October 2024, for impersonating a peace officer.

Manley – who has over 17 years of teaching experience and holds a South Carolina certificate – voluntarily surrendered his Kentucky educator certificate following his conviction. The S.C. State Board of Education voted to revoke his South Carolina license on April 7, 2026.

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WALTER ASHLEY MARTIN, IV

Type: Consent Order of Public Reprimand

Consent Order of Public Reprimand Date: April 7, 2026

April 7, 2026 Certificate: 283051

283051 Allegation: Placed on administrative leave for insubordination after he refused to teach students who did not wear a face mask.

Placed on administrative leave for insubordination after he refused to teach students who did not wear a face mask. School: Darlington High School

Darlington High School District: Darlington County School District

Darlington County School District Status: Consent order of public reprimand accepted.

On August 31, 2021, Walter Martin IV – a teacher at Darlington High School with more than nine years of experience – was placed on administrative leave for insubordination after he refused to teach students who did not wear a face mask.

While on administrative leave, Martin made inappropriate social media posts that were disparaging in nature. Specifically, Martin made numerous posts that the school and the Darlington district administration construed as retaliatory and concerning. Martin then resigned his employment from the district effective March 22, 2022.

In a statement to the S.C. Department of Education, Martin noted that the strong reaction to his administrative leave that was reflected in the social media posts was caused in part by stress and anxiety. He then submitted evidence to the department concerning his subsequent mental health treatment, and his treatment provider submitted a letter noting that Martin has been successful in managing his symptoms.

Additionally, Martin submitted positive recommendations from his current employer. As a result, the South Carolina State Board of Education voted to accept the consent order of public reprimand on April 7, 2026.

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RELATED | EDUCATORS EXPOSED

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ANTHONY MELO

Type: Order of Summary Suspension

Order of Summary Suspension Date: April 16, 2026

April 16, 2026 Certificate: 325526

325526 Allegation: Arrested for arrest on the felony charge of dissemination of obscene materials and the misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Arrested for arrest on the felony charge of dissemination of obscene materials and the misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. District: Florence Public School District One

Florence Public School District One Status: Certificate summarily suspended pending due process.

On April 1, 2026, Anthony Melo, a teacher for Florence Public School District One, resigned from the district prior to his arrest the following day (April 2, 2026) on the felony charge of dissemination of obscene materials and the misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Melo, an educator with over three years of experience, was believed to pose a threat to the health, safety and welfare of students, who may be under his instruction and that emergency action is required. As a result, the S.C. State Board of Education voted to suspend his educator certificate pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.

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AMANDA NICOLE PADGETT

Type: Order of Summary Suspension

Order of Summary Suspension Date: April 1, 2026

April 1, 2026 Certificate: 278604

278604 Allegation: Arrested on the felony charge of unlawful conduct toward a child.

Arrested on the felony charge of unlawful conduct toward a child. School: Varnville Elementary School

Varnville Elementary School District: Hampton County School District

Hampton County School District Status: Certificate summarily suspended pending due process.

On or about March 27, 2026 Amanda Padgett – a teacher at Varnville Elementary School – was arrested on the felony charge of unlawful conduct toward a child – which stem from allegations that she left a student unattended during a field trip to a movie theater. Specifically, it was alleged that a student was moved to the rear of the theater and subsequently fell asleep.

Upon conclusion of the movie, Padgett checked the theater and saw no children remained seated, so she left with the remainder of the students. Upon waking, the child left the theater unattended and attempted to walk back to school, but the student was spotted walking along a highway by law enforcement.

Padgett – who has over nine years of educator experience – was placed on administrative leave from the Hampton County School District on March 23, 2026. The South Carolina State Board of Education voted to suspend her educator certificate on April 1, 2026 pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2025 with a bachelor degree in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

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