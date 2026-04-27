Tigers’ NFL Draft Dominance Highlights Dabo Swinney Concerns

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by WILL FOLKS

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Clemson University head football coach Dabo Swinney has some explaining to do. After putting up his worst season in a decade-and-a-half in 2025, the Tigers managed to tie a program record with nine players selected in the 2026 NFL draft.

Not only that, Clemson’s current draft class dramatically outpaced the previous record-setting 2016 class – which featured just one first-rounder and three seventh-round picks. This year’s class had a pair of first rounders and a pair of second-rounders – meaning four of the first 48 players chosen hailed from Tigertown.

Clemson also set a new record for the most players selected in the first three rounds of the draft, which was held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania this year.

It’s no secret the Tigers had a talented roster. After all, Clemson made the College Football Playoff (CFP) in 2024 and entered last year’s campaign ranked No. 4/6 nationally. After a disastrous start, though, the Tigers ended the campaign at 7-6 – their worst record since 2010. Clemson also finished outside of the Top 25 for the first time since 2010.

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How did the Tigers manage to be that bad when you consider all the talent they sent to the NFL?

With its nine total picks, Clemson tied Miami and Texas Tech for third nationally, trailing only Ohio State (11) Alabama (10) and Texas A&M (10). Unlike the Tigers, though, each of those teams made the CFP last season – and each of those teams also finished the year in the Top Ten.

Here’s a look at Clemson’s 2026 draft selections…

Round 1 – #17 (Detroit Lions) – Blake Miller – OT

Round 1 – #29 (Kansas City Chiefs) – Peter Woods – DT

Round 2 – #35 (Buffalo Bills) – T.J. Parker – DE

Round 2 – #48 (Atlanta Falcons) – Avieon Terrell – CB

Round 3 – #71 (Washington Commanders) – Antonio Williams – WR

Round 4 – #110 (New York Jets) – Cade Klubnik – QB

Round 4 – #123 (Houston Texans) – Wade Woodaz – LB

Round 5 – #155 (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) – DeMonte Capehart – DT

Round 5 – #174 (Baltimore Ravens) – Adam Randall – RB/WR

Conversely, the University of South Carolina had just three players chosen in the 2026 draft…

Round 2 – #52 (Green Bay Packers) – Brandon Cisse – S

Round 5 – #145 (Los Angeles Chargers) – Nick Barrett – DT

Round 5 – #167 (Buffalo Bills) – Jalon Kilgore – DB

Like Clemson, the Gamecocks’ 2025 campaign was also tremendously disappointing. After climbing as high as No. 10 nationally in early September, fifth-year head coach Shane Beamer‘s squad imploded en route to a 4-8 record. While Beamer has long-suffering Gamecock fans smoking hopium again, there are major roster holes that must be filled – especially on the defensive side of the ball.

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University of South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer. (GamecockFB/X)

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Offensively, both Clemson and South Carolina have embarked on complete offseason overhauls… or in the Tigers’ case a re-overhaul. How those high-level staff moves pay off – or don’t pay off – will figure prominently in the future of both these head coaches.

Beamer, in particular, is said to have a very short leash headed into the 2026 campaign. As for Swinney, his leash is much longer given the history he’s made during his seventeen years at the helm of his program. Prior to last season, Clemson had finished its past fourteen campaigns in the national rankings – including thirteen straight Top 20 finishes, eight Top Ten finishes, seven playoff appearances, four title game appearances and a pair of national championships.

All told, Clemson has seen 305 of its players selected since the inception of the modern draft back in 1936 – including 2021 No. 1 overall selection Trevor Lawrence. South Carolina has seen 241 of its players chosen, including 1981 No. 1 overall pick George Rogers and 2014 No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney.

Which players will we be discussing ahead of the 2027 draft? Stay tuned…

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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