Upstate Attorney Indicted, Booked in Expanding Dispensary Trafficking Case

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by JENN WOOD

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The legal jeopardy facing Upstate attorney Ashaley Boatwright escalated dramatically this week — with a state grand jury indictment and his subsequent arrest signaling a significant expansion of the case tied to an Anderson County dispensary.

Boatwright, 37, was booked into the Anderson County detention center late Thursday night (April 23, 2026) and remained in custody as of early Thursday morning, according to jail records (.pdf).

The arrest comes one day after a South Carolina State Grand Jury returned a sweeping five-count indictment (.pdf) alleging a coordinated drug trafficking operation tied to Abduction Dispensary — the same business at the center of previously reported search warrants and charges.

While Boatwright was already facing two trafficking counts filed in Anderson County last year, the new indictment elevates the case both procedurally and substantively.

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Ashaley Boatwright (Anderson County Detention Center)

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Filed April 22, 2026, the indictment charges Boatwright alongside two co-defendants — Mikell D. Fairey and Jesse Glen Turner — with:

trafficking marijuana (10–100 pounds)

conspiracy to traffic marijuana

possession with intent to distribute

money laundering

The case is now formally under the jurisdiction of South Carolina’s statewide grand jury — a venue typically reserved for complex, multi-county or organized criminal activity.

According to the indictment, the alleged conduct spans from March 2025 through early 2026 and involves what prosecutors describe as an ongoing operation centered on the Anderson dispensary.

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MONEY LAUNDERING ALLEGATIONS INTRODUCED

Perhaps the most significant new exposure comes from the last count: money laundering.

According to the indictment, Boatwright — identified as both the owner of his law firm and an alleged operator of the dispensary — is accused of using proceeds from illegal marijuana sales to fund business expenses.

Prosecutors alleged those funds were used, in part, to cover payroll at Boatwright Legal — including instances in which employees were paid in cash.

The indictment also claimed some of that cash “smelled heavily of marijuana,” a detail likely intended to reinforce the alleged link between the dispensary’s operations and the law firm’s finances.

If proven, the laundering charge would introduce a separate layer of criminal liability beyond the underlying drug offenses — and could significantly increase sentencing exposure.

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RELATED | UPSTATE ATTORNEY AT THE CENTER OF DISPENSARY TRAFFICKING CASE

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DEFENSE POSITION REMAINS CRITICAL

As previously reported, Boatwright’s attorney, Catherine Wyse, has forcefully disputed the core premise of the case — particularly the allegation that her client was an owner or operator of the dispensary at the center of the investigation.

Wyse has maintained that Boatwright’s role was limited to that of legal counsel, retained to help the business navigate South Carolina’s evolving hemp laws — not to run or profit from its day-to-day operations.

“He provided legal advice and representation when needed, but he was not an owner,” Wyse previously told FITSNews, emphasizing her client was “dumbfounded” by the charges brought against him.

That distinction now carries even greater weight in light of the state grand jury indictment. The newly added conspiracy and money laundering counts hinge on prosecutors establishing not just knowledge of — but active participation, control or financial benefit tied to the alleged enterprise.

Whether the state can bridge that gap — and whether the defense can reinforce the line between legal advisor and operator — is likely to become one of the central battlegrounds as this case moves forward.

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WHAT COMES NEXT

The move to a state grand jury indictment — coupled with the addition of financial crime allegations — signals prosecutors view this case as more than a routine drug prosecution. It also underscores a continuing trend in South Carolina: the increasingly aggressive criminal enforcement of hemp-adjacent businesses in the absence of a clear regulatory framework.

What began as a regulatory gray area is now being litigated as organized criminal conduct — and with Boatwright now in custody, the stakes have escalated significantly, both legally and professionally.

Boatwright was expected to appear before a judge for bond proceedings tied to the new indictment as the case moves into the state grand jury system, although it’s not immediately clear whether a hearing was held.

Prosecutors will ultimately be tasked with proving not only that the products at issue exceeded legal THC thresholds, but that Boatwright exercised control or ownership over the dispensary’s operations and knowingly directed proceeds from those sales into financial transactions. As with all criminal defendants, Boatwright is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

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THE INDICTMENTS…

(S.C. Statewide Grand Jury)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

As a private investigator turned journalist, Jenn Wood brings a unique skill set to FITSNews as its research director. Known for her meticulous sourcing and victim-centered approach, she helps shape the newsroom’s most complex investigative stories while producing the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts. Jenn lives in South Carolina with her family, where her work continues to spotlight truth, accountability, and justice.

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